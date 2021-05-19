The Best Cannoli in Toronto
The best cannoli in Toronto can be found at Italian bakeries piping these fried pastry shells with an array of sweet and creamy fillings. With a light dusting of powdered sugar, this crispy Sicily staple is the perfect conduit for airy ricotta flavours.
Here are the best cannoli in Toronto.
Hector Vasquez of La Rose. Additional Photos by Tre Mari, SanRemo Bakery, @myitalianfoodaddiction of North Pole, Rustic Bakery, Riviera Bakery, Lamannas Bakery.
