Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
best cannoli toronto

The Best Cannoli in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best cannoli in Toronto can be found at Italian bakeries piping these fried pastry shells with an array of sweet and creamy fillings. With a light dusting of powdered sugar, this crispy Sicily staple is the perfect conduit for airy ricotta flavours.

Here are the best cannoli in Toronto. 

Tre Mari Bakery
1

Tre Mari Bakery

Corso Italia’s 61-year-old bakery makes rows and rows of impeccable cannoli that are light, crispy and filled with creamy smoothness. Flavours run the gamut from pistachio to stunning seasonal varieties like lavender ricotta. 

SanRemo Bakery
2

SanRemo Bakery

There are at least nine types of delectable fillings inside this Etobicoke bakery’s crispy fried cannoli shells. Sfoglio, seasonal flavours like chocolate orange and cannoli half-dipped in chocolate are just a few options.

Lamanna's Bakery
3

Lamanna's Bakery

Head to the eastern edge of Toronto for this Kingston Road bakery that’s been baking oversize, over-the-top Italian treats since 2004. The Lamanna family makes ricotta-filled cannoli as well as cupcakes topped with these crusty delights. 

Francesca Italian Bakery
4

Francesca Italian Bakery

Cannoli flies off the counter at this bakery near Sheppard and McCowan. Owner Angelo Battaglia has adapted a recipe he learned from his baker dad and today makes the lightly fried shells from scratch, filling them up with subtly sweetened ricotta.

North Pole Bakery
5

North Pole Bakery

Head to Danforth East for this understated bakery that’s been around since 1974. Owner Lucy Loizzo has been baking up a storm here for decades. Her cannoli, which come in two sizes, really shine.

Rustic Bakery
6

Rustic Bakery

Head to Rustic Road for the aptly named Italian bakery with classic cannoli that’s not to be missed. Shells with an array of custardy, creamy, chocolatey fillings are to be expected. Don’t miss their Nutella-filled cannoli.

Riviera Bakery
7

Riviera Bakery

For the past 45 years, this Little Italy staple has been serving Lavazza espressos to go alongside their famous cannoli. Their most popular flavours are the original ricotta, chocolate vanilla and nutty pistachio. They have regular sizes and a two-bite version. 

La Rose Bakery
8

La Rose Bakery

Soft, creamy goodness encased in a deep-fried hug is how best to describe the cannoli at this longtime spot in Etobicoke. Owner Elaine Stalteri and her team bake these fresh daily, filling their shells with custard and chocolate chips.

Messina Bakery
9

Messina Bakery

This bakery and deli on Scarlett Road has been baking up cannoli since 1970. They make up to a thousand cannoli weekly, using a rich and creamy ricotta that's part of a secret family recipe.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of  La Rose. Additional Photos by Tre Mari, SanRemo Bakery, @myitalianfoodaddiction of North Pole, Rustic Bakery, Riviera Bakery, Lamannas Bakery. 

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Cannoli in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Italian Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Portuguese Custard Tarts in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Cannoli in Toronto

The Best Burritos in Toronto

The Best Italian Bakeries in Toronto

The Best BBQ Restaurants in Toronto

The Best BLT in Toronto

The Best Salad in Toronto

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

The Best Bibimbap in Toronto