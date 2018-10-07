The Best Place to Buy a Suit in Toronto
The best places to buy a suit in Toronto will set you up with a fitted ensemble for that special occasion. Whether you're looking for off-the-rack styles, something made to measure or a bespoke number, these stores will have you looking dapper regardless of style or budget.
Here are the best places to buy a suit in Toronto.
One of the foremost names in bespoke men's clothing, this Financial District shop is best known for doing all the tailoring for the hit show Suits. As expected, you can expect all alterations and styles to fit you to a tee. Basic starts at $995 running all the way up to $20,000 for the Bond types.
This men's fashion mainstay is a favourite for a reason. With two locations on opposite ends in the city (one by King and Font and the other in the Distillery District) price points range from $500 to $1500. Plus their selections of ties, pocket squares, and cufflinks are as colourful as they come.
This international-wide British brand is best known for its big selection of seasonal fashion, but the store also has a surprising number of affordable off-the-rack men's suits that range your usual trendy slim fits, skinny fits, and a few bright patterned ones like checkers and peacock if you're feeling daring.
Over just a few years, this Vancouver-based online brand has exploded into a massive made-to-measure enterprise. Give yourself three weeks extra to get a fully personalized suit from this King East store, or snag a deal on certain suit lines that go as low as $400, with just a little extra for alterations.
This Dutch transplant carries fits appropriate for any youthful savant. Located in Yorkville, you'll find playful and vibrant suits that range from classic slim-cut Havana jackets to walls of Italian-style suits available in every colour and size, with alterations available on-site.
You can't go wrong hitting up the brand that's been synonym with suit shopping for years. You'll find off-the-rack ensembles of Burberry and Tom Ford here with options to alter, or you can get yours made-to-measure with their selection of fine fabrics. Dash into any of their many locations in the city and come out dapper.
Tiger of Sweden, Garrison Bespoke, Syndey's, Gostyle, Hope Pintado of Topshop, Indochino, Suitsupply, Harry Rosen, Surmesur Custom Menswear
