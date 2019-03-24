The Best Bespoke Tailors in Toronto
The best bespoke tailors in Toronto provide discerning sartorialists full control over how they want their custom ensemble to look. While there’s tons of great off-the-rack and made-to-measure suit options available in the city, there’s nothing like the finesse and fabric of a bespoke creation fitted just for you.
Here are the best bespoke tailors in Toronto.
This little Wellington shop is responsible for some of the city’s finest tailoring jobs. While Garrison’s Bond-like bulletproof creations, TFC player-favoured jackets, and work with the hit show Suits have all made their rounds in the press, the tailors here can make a perfect look for any occasion.
Jesse Milns at Garrison Bespoke. Additional photos by The Dirty Inc., London Bespoke, Trend Custom Tailors, MD Bespoke
