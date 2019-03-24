Best of Toronto
bespoke tailors toronto

The Best Bespoke Tailors in Toronto

The best bespoke tailors in Toronto provide discerning sartorialists full control over how they want their custom ensemble to look. While there’s tons of great off-the-rack and made-to-measure suit options available in the city, there’s nothing like the finesse and fabric of a bespoke creation fitted just for you.

Here are the best bespoke tailors in Toronto.

Garrison Bespoke
1

Garrison Bespoke

This little Wellington shop is responsible for some of the city’s finest tailoring jobs. While Garrison’s Bond-like bulletproof creations, TFC player-favoured jackets, and work with the hit show Suits have all made their rounds in the press, the tailors here can make a perfect look for any occasion.

The Dirty Inc.
2

The Dirty Inc.

An offshoot from Garrison’s former creative director JS Vann, this custom suit store has outfitted dapper Toronto dudes like Drake. You’d never think that rocking a camo-patterned suit successfully was possible until booking a fitting at this shop in Corktown.

London Bespoke Club
3

London Bespoke Club

This shop doesn’t just specialize in suits. Tucked away in the Financial District, London Bespoke builds custom suits for men and women plus tuxedos, trench coats, and even shoes. Get to know your tailor first before choosing from a selection of high-quality fabrics.

John Ferrigamo
4

John Ferrigamo

Located in upscale Yorkville, you can expect to leave this store feeling luxurious, although a little empty-pocketed. Bespoke suits definitely aren’t cheap here but the masterfully crafted designs are definitely worth a once-in-a-lifetime splurge.

Sydney's
5

Sydney's

Contemporary looks are the specialty of this store on West Queen West. While they also offer traditional bespoke experiences (you’ll need at least five fittings), fittings for a more modern suit will have you leaving the store clad fully in hip Italian fabric.

Philip Sparks
6

Philip Sparks

Why buy ill-fitting clothes from big-box brands when you can get custom jeans and chambray shirts from this Junction shop. Of course, suits are also available: tailors will need three fittings from you and hours of crafting to finalize your special garment.

Lee Baron
7

Lee Baron

If you can catch Rojer Baron in between his trips to New York and Europe, you’ll be treated to the same expert tailoring that’s graced the bodies of former Toronto mayors and Prime Ministers. Call to make an appointment at this store by St. Patrick station.

Trend Custom Tailors
8

Trend Custom Tailors

Cutting and producing since 1972, master tailor Tom Battista offers creations for both men and women. Visit this ivy-covered Cabbagetown shop for clothes made from the finest European cloth, and for women, detailing using silks, chiffons, and lace from France.

MD Bespoke
9

MD Bespoke

Founded in 2000, this Yorkville clothing company started off making custom shirts but now has moved to also do suits, outerwear, pyjamas and even boxers. Their signature product is the Tailor’s Dozen Box, which gets you 12 bespoke shirts plus two complimentary ones.



