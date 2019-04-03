The Best Tailors in Toronto
The best tailors in Toronto have your back when it comes to customizing and altering your favourite looks. Whether it's basic hemming or turning an off-the-rack outfit into a perfectly fitted ensemble, these nimble fingers will do the job.
Here are the best tailors in Toronto.
This comprehensive business has a number of services. On top of alterations, they also have in-house cleaning for leather, shoes, and purses, if you need to freshen up your fabric. Drop off your clothes at their office by Islington station; if your services cost more than $75, they also do free pickups and deliveries.
If you’re bringing your clothes to be altered at this Ossington store, just make sure they’re fresh out of the wash. These tailors are particular about how they do things: they’ll also tell you alterations for formal wear take at least 2 weeks, but you can assume the wait will be worth it.
Jesse Milns at Shoppe and Tailor
