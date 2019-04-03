Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Tailors Toronto

The Best Tailors in Toronto

The best tailors in Toronto have your back when it comes to customizing and altering your favourite looks. Whether it's basic hemming or turning an off-the-rack outfit into a perfectly fitted ensemble, these nimble fingers will do the job.

Here are the best tailors in Toronto.

Magic Tailor
1

Magic Tailor

Suit alterations are the speciality of this tried-and-true team, located on Yonge just north of Queen. Step into this historic building if you’re trying to alter your suits and garments before any big day.

Paul's Tailors
2

Paul's Tailors

Offering the full range of services, this tailoring business has been around since 1981, when brothers Harry and Jack first opened it by Bathurst and Wilson. Tux alterations, zipper replacements, sleeves: they do it all.

Studio Kim
3

Studio Kim

Right by Trinity-Bellwoods Parks, this shop does both dry cleaning and tailoring. Kim will work her magic on your bridal dresses and suit or jeans, and can even help turn your most retro pieces into contemporary wearables.

Love Your Tailor
4

Love Your Tailor

This comprehensive business has a number of services. On top of alterations, they also have in-house cleaning for leather, shoes, and purses, if you need to freshen up your fabric. Drop off your clothes at their office by Islington station; if your services cost more than $75, they also do free pickups and deliveries.

Silhouette Tailoring
5

Silhouette Tailoring

Book a one-on-one appointment to arrange some made-to-measure clothes, or drop off anything that needs to be repaired or altered at their Riverdale shop. They offer services for both men’s and women’s apparel.

Stychin Tyme
6

Stychin Tyme

Pretty much established as a quick go-to in the Mount Pleasant area, store owner Penny and her team can fix up most anything. The best part of the process is spending time inside this super quaint shop decked out with cute British decor.

Royal Custom Tailor
7

Royal Custom Tailor

It’s been more than 30 years since store owner Noorulla Soltani first opened this shop in Yorkville. Formerly a tailor shop manager at Harry Rosen, Soltani is definitely a seasoned pro when it comes to alterations for all types of clothes.

Shoppe and Tailor
8

Shoppe and Tailor

If you’re bringing your clothes to be altered at this Ossington store, just make sure they’re fresh out of the wash. These tailors are particular about how they do things: they’ll also tell you alterations for formal wear take at least 2 weeks, but you can assume the wait will be worth it.

Tailoress
9

Tailoress

Head to Roncy for this popular tailoring store. Alterations can be done on even the most delicate and intricate fabrics, including bridal gowns. It’s appointment-only on Mondays, but you can drop in anytime otherwise between Tuesday and Saturday.

Queeny's Alterations
10

Queeny's Alterations

This friendly store is considered a Leslieville staple. You’ll find Queenie herself at her booth inside the Quick Clean Coin Laundromat, from where the seamstress hems, alters, and custom-makes all assortment of things from scratch.

Jesse Milns at Shoppe and Tailor

The Best Tailors in Toronto

The Best Tailors in Toronto

