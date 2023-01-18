Best of Toronto


The Best New Restaurants in Toronto

The best new restaurants in Toronto have us journeying into all of the city's nooks and crannies to find steakhouses, taverns, ramen joints, wine bars and pizzerias. The food and hospitality of these places are what's helping make dining in the city exciting right now.

Here are the best new restaurants in Toronto.

Sunnys Chinese
1

Sunnys Chinese

Venture into the depths of Kensington Market to find this semi-hidden, playful restaurant that was birthed from a lockdown project. Inspired by the high energy of Sichuan, Shaanxi, Guangdong and Hong Kong dining cultures, there are also nods to Hawaii.

Prime Seafood Palace
2

Prime Seafood Palace

Dining at Matty Matheson's latest project to arrive on West Queen West isn't just a meal; it's an architectural experience as well. Feast on (as the name suggests) prime rib and seafood under an imposing archway feature at this new city hotspot where reservations are definitely needed.

Danny's Pizza Tavern
3

Danny's Pizza Tavern

If you've been seeking a taste of tavern pie, look no further than this new Little Italy joint that's serving the super crispy and shareable bar snack. They also make a mean burger and vinegar chicken, plus plenty of cocktails to quench your thirst.

Ramen Buta-Nibo
4

Ramen Buta-Nibo

This Danforth restaurant from the people behind Ryus Noodle claims to be the first to serve Jiro ramen in the city, which has a rich broth, thick noodles, garlic paste and cha-shu. Gyoza and karaage are also served in the casual space.

Paradise Grapevine Geary
5

Paradise Grapevine Geary

The people behind the original Bloorcourt wine bar have opened this new location with the same name on industrial Geary Avenue. Functioning as a winery as well as a restaurant serving rotisserie chicken, there are also veggie sides and starters like bone marrow.

Afrobeat Kitchen
6

Afrobeat Kitchen

West African food has landed in Parkdale at this new restaurant that started out as a pop-up concept. They're dishing up wings, jollof rice, stews, egusi and plantains, and you can wash it all down with the traditional Nigerian drink, Zobo.

Otherside Pizza
7

Otherside Pizza

Pizza fans are loving this new Beaches joint that serves pies with fun names and tasty toppings like bulgogi, kimchi aioli, garlic oil, burrata, Spam and garlic ricotta. 

Parquet
8

Parquet

Harbord Village is keeping its upscale reputation intact with this classy new addition that serves options like oysters, steak tartare, tartine, croquettes, agnolotti, lamb ribs and steak frites that's accompanied by a thoughtful list of wines and cocktails.

Taverne Tamblyn
9

Taverne Tamblyn

Look for tile reading "Tamblyn" to find this new Danforth East restaurant with a French bistro-inspired menu featuring several varieties of mussels, as well as iconic dishes like chicken liver mousse, steak tartare, bouillabaisse, beef bourguignon, steak hache, ratatouille and creme caramel.

Fareen Karim at Sunny's Chinese
