The Best New Restaurants in Toronto
The best new restaurants in Toronto have us journeying into all of the city's nooks and crannies to find steakhouses, taverns, ramen joints, wine bars and pizzerias. The food and hospitality of these places are what's helping make dining in the city exciting right now.
Dining at Matty Matheson's latest project to arrive on West Queen West isn't just a meal; it's an architectural experience as well. Feast on (as the name suggests) prime rib and seafood under an imposing archway feature at this new city hotspot where reservations are definitely needed.
This Danforth restaurant from the people behind Ryus Noodle claims to be the first to serve Jiro ramen in the city, which has a rich broth, thick noodles, garlic paste and cha-shu. Gyoza and karaage are also served in the casual space.
The people behind the original Bloorcourt wine bar have opened this new location with the same name on industrial Geary Avenue. Functioning as a winery as well as a restaurant serving rotisserie chicken, there are also veggie sides and starters like bone marrow.
Look for tile reading "Tamblyn" to find this new Danforth East restaurant with a French bistro-inspired menu featuring several varieties of mussels, as well as iconic dishes like chicken liver mousse, steak tartare, bouillabaisse, beef bourguignon, steak hache, ratatouille and creme caramel.
Fareen Karim at Sunny's Chinese
