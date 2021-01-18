The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto
New cheap eats in Toronto are budget-friendly meals you can get for $15 and under. The city has seen an influx of hefty fried chicken sammies and smashed burgers galore, but Egyptian street food and loaded Japanese breakfast sandwiches also make the list of affordable eats.
Here are the best new cheap eats in Toronto.
Melty cheeseburgers from Chef Matty Matheson are being grilled up directly across from Trinity Bellwoods Park. Grab a 7 oz cheeseburger for $12 when you want to reminisce on the Parts & Labour days, or when we could still go to outdoor events like Mattyfest.
Chieff Bosompra and Adrian Forte of Dirty Bird and recent pop-up Yawd have teamed up for a fast food joint working out of the Annex Hotel. Burgers get their name from cities in Ghana ($8 for a single patty, $11 for a double) and $12 four-piece chicken combos hit hard with the garlic sauce.
Hector Vasquez at Matty's Pattys
