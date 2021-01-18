Best of Toronto
The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

New cheap eats in Toronto are budget-friendly meals you can get for $15 and under. The city has seen an influx of hefty fried chicken sammies and smashed burgers galore, but Egyptian street food and loaded Japanese breakfast sandwiches also make the list of affordable eats.

Here are the best new cheap eats in Toronto.

Matty's Patty's Burger Club
1

Matty's Patty's Burger Club

Melty cheeseburgers from Chef Matty Matheson are being grilled up directly across from Trinity Bellwoods Park. Grab a 7 oz cheeseburger for $12 when you want to reminisce on the Parts & Labour days, or when we could still go to outdoor events like Mattyfest.

Aunty Lucy's
2

Aunty Lucy's

Chieff Bosompra and Adrian Forte of Dirty Bird and recent pop-up Yawd have teamed up for a fast food joint working out of the Annex Hotel. Burgers get their name from cities in Ghana ($8 for a single patty, $11 for a double) and $12 four-piece chicken combos hit hard with the garlic sauce.

Tut's Egyptian Street Food
3

Tut's Egyptian Street Food

Hand-sized sandwiches made in the style of Cairo's street food are crushable and cheap from this King West takeout spot. They're $3.99 each, though I recommend getting the Tut's Deal, $9.99, for two sandwiches plus a soft drink and dukka-spiced fries.

Egg Club
4

Egg Club

Anyone hanging around near Yonge-Dundas Square would be remiss not to try these loaded egg sandwiches on pillow-soft Japanese milk bread. Sandwiches run from $5.70 to $7.70, which is hard to believe considering these things are massive.

The Heartbreak Chef
5

The Heartbreak Chef

Parkdale's destination for towering fried chicken sandwiches has relocated to Dundas West. The menu is still CNE-worthy, with favourites like the Big Ass Chicken Sandwich or the jerk sauce-doused Dutty Chicken Sandwich, $11.99 each.

Grandma Loves You
6

Grandma Loves You

This cozy takeout counter just steps from Rosedale station takes corner-stop cold cut sandwiches to the next level. Foot-longs or half that size are $10.99 and under, and come packed with hearty ingredients like meatballs and crispy onions.

Happy Burger
7

Happy Burger

Lippincott Street's shack for smash burgers, hot dogs, and fries takes over the old digs of BBs diner with a casual menu for patties on potato rolls. Their mustard-y Happy Sauce adds some signature flavour to cheeseburgers ($6.95) and The Happy Chicken ($8.95).

Lambo's Deli
8

Lambo's Deli

Dundas West's hit spot for New York-style subs doesn't feel like your typical sandwich joint. Meats like Genoan salami and brined roast beef are sliced in-house and see an addition of quality ingredients like pesto and Calabrian chili spread. All subs are $15 and under.

Sam's Ribs & Hot Chicken
9

Sam's Ribs & Hot Chicken

Scarborough's newest spot for Southern-style hot chicken offers a lean menu of super fried options with customizable spice options from 1 to 5. The Nashville hot chicken comes with boneless legs and thighs on obligatory checkered butcher paper for $11.50.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Matty's Pattys

