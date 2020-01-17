Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap eats toronto

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best new cheap eats in Toronto serve up meals that are delicious yet affordable. Fork over $15 or less to dine on hulking shawarma, stuffed Bosnian flatbread, and iterations of dumplings from around the world.

Here are the best new cheap eats in Toronto.

Somun Superstar
1

Somun Superstar

The delicious fresh-baked bread at this cheery Bosnian bakery in the Upper Beaches forms the base for their hulking sandwiches. Each one comes loaded with ingredients like lamb cevapi and Mrakovic beef, all between $10 and $13.

The Momo House
2

The Momo House

Head to Parkdale for a delicious menu specializing in Tibetan dumplings. Orders like chaat momos or butter chicken momos average between $5 and $7, meaning you can still try several flavours while on a budget.

The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co.
3

The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co.

Bowls of wontons are just over $10, while Shanghai soup dumplings are just $9.75 at this College St. spot. For all that peanut sauce-covered, soup-drenched goodness, there are few meals more satisfying and affordable during the winter.

Colombian Street Food
4

Colombian Street Food

The woman behind the Colombian stall at Market 707 now has her own shop in the Junction Triangle. Delectable corn flour empanadas are $3.10 each. The arepas and cassava fries are also less than $10 and shouldn't be missed.

Matha Roti
5

Matha Roti

This Indian spot in Harbord Village specializes in East Indian-style roti and biryani. Prepare to have your tastebuds burned off with some Hakka chilli roti ($12.95) or malai kofta ($13.50) with sides of rice.

La Chingada
6

La Chingada

Mexican street food comes for reasonable prices at this Dundas West restaurant. Hearty meals like the chapata de pastor ($14) are generously portioned, as are the frijoles charros: some superb Mexican comfort food for $10.

Pita Boss
7

Pita Boss

This Mississauga transplant has landed in High Park with halal shawarma heated up in a pizza oven. Wraps using their 48-hour chicken shawarma are $7 each, while you can get entire falafel dinners with garlic rice, hummus, and all the fixins for $8 too.

Thai Nyyom
8

Thai Nyyom

Thai food usually runs a bit pricier, but this Junction Triangle spot keeps it simple pricing everything the same at $11.50. They also only offer three options daily, all served on basket placemats and double-sided paper from Thailand used specifically for street food.

Mumbai Express
9

Mumbai Express

Run the hot counter and enjoy some Bollywood music videos while you wait for your meal of Mumbai street food to be prepared. The cheapest option at this Scarborough place is easily the grilled butter vada pav at $2.49, which essentially just a sandwich, though combos that max out at $9 are a deal as well.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim of Somun Superstar

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto for 2017

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto for 2018

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

The Best New Bars in Toronto

The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Movers in Toronto

The Best Health Food Stores in Toronto

The Best Gourmet Food Stores in Toronto

The Best Waffles in Toronto

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto