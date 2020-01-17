The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto
The best new cheap eats in Toronto serve up meals that are delicious yet affordable. Fork over $15 or less to dine on hulking shawarma, stuffed Bosnian flatbread, and iterations of dumplings from around the world.
Here are the best new cheap eats in Toronto.
Run the hot counter and enjoy some Bollywood music videos while you wait for your meal of Mumbai street food to be prepared. The cheapest option at this Scarborough place is easily the grilled butter vada pav at $2.49, which essentially just a sandwich, though combos that max out at $9 are a deal as well.
Fareen Karim of Somun Superstar
