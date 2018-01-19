The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto
The best new cheap eats in Toronto are, as the Barenaked Ladies would say, like LeAnn Rimes: all about value. While Chinese chicken isn’t necessarily on this list, there are a whole lot of other great Italian, vegan, pizza, Taiwanese, Greek, Japanese and Korean eats that feel worth much more than they’re listed for on the menu.
Here are the best new cheap eats restaurants in Toronto that opened in 2017.
Authentic Greek food for less can be found at this warm and cozy little spot near Bloor and Yonge. While it’s not exactly the cheap takeout gyros and souvlaki we might expect here in Toronto, it’s all made from scratch, and where else can you say you got a quick lunch of roast leg of lamb?
Koreatown is already the king of cheap eats, but they just got a destination for more that are unlike the others. Luwei is a type of Taiwanese broth, and the style of street food here is completely customizable, with options for different kinds of noodles, veggies, and other bowl ingredients.
Jesse Milns at Sugo
Join the conversation Load comments