Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
cheap eats toronto

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

The best new cheap eats in Toronto are, as the Barenaked Ladies would say, like LeAnn Rimes: all about value. While Chinese chicken isn’t necessarily on this list, there are a whole lot of other great Italian, vegan, pizza, Taiwanese, Greek, Japanese and Korean eats that feel worth much more than they’re listed for on the menu.

Here are the best new cheap eats restaurants in Toronto that opened in 2017. 

Sugo
1

Sugo

This Bloordale powerhouse is turning out quality Italian for a reasonable price like nobody’s business. Plates of gnocchi and spaghetti, saucy Italian sammies, and caprese salads with house mozzarella go for far less than their upscale counterparts, simply yet beautifully presented.

Planta Burger
2

Planta Burger

Divine vegan eating is no longer solely the realm of this Financial District's big sister, Planta. Now herbivores can get gourmet plant-based burgers for around ten bucks, along with caesar salads and buffalo cauliflower for under $10.

General Assembly Pizza
3

General Assembly Pizza

Personal-size pies at this cashless Entertainment District restaurant are designed around convenience and flavour and usually don’t top out over $15. Scrumptious salads and tap cocktails and wine are rarely over $10.

Randy's Roti
4

Randy's Roti

Doubles are 2 for $5 at this permanent physical Bloor and Yonge location of what before was only a food truck.

Fat Lamb Kouzina
5

Fat Lamb Kouzina

Authentic Greek food for less can be found at this warm and cozy little spot near Bloor and Yonge. While it’s not exactly the cheap takeout gyros and souvlaki we might expect here in Toronto, it’s all made from scratch, and where else can you say you got a quick lunch of roast leg of lamb?

Wilson's Haus of Lechon
6

Wilson's Haus of Lechon

Pick up a whole lechon chicken for ten bucks from this hidden gem in North York and feed an entire family on the cheap. Chopped pork lechon is sold by the pound here, and pork skewer or chicken leg combos are just $6.50.

Hoja Luwei
7

Hoja Luwei

Koreatown is already the king of cheap eats, but they just got a destination for more that are unlike the others. Luwei is a type of Taiwanese broth, and the style of street food here is completely customizable, with options for different kinds of noodles, veggies, and other bowl ingredients.

Onnki Donburi
8

Onnki Donburi

Japanese rice bowls are the signature of this casual restaurant near Yonge and Bloor, and even with ingredients like salmon, pork belly and short rib, they still start around $10 and typically don’t top out over $15.

Go Topoki
9

Go Topoki

A Korean street food dish of rice cakes most commonly slathered in neon red spicy sauce called topoki are the specialty at this North York spot. A warm and comforting bowl won’t cost you more than ten bucks.

