The Best New Cafes in Toronto
The best new cafes in Toronto range from the minimal to the whimsical to the fantastical, and all provide much-needed get up and go. Some bake their own croissants and one even makes their own chocolate.
Here are the best new cafes in Toronto that opened in 2017.
This Bloordale hidden gem serves fresh-baked croissants in flavours like pizza and cinnamon brown sugar. The owner is a transplant from Cherry Bomb, so you can actually get the same coffee and croissants as the popular cafe without waiting in line forever. Also regularly hosts live music.
Hector Vasquez at Strange Love
Join the conversation Load comments