best cafes toronto

The Best New Cafes in Toronto

The best new cafes in Toronto range from the minimal to the whimsical to the fantastical, and all provide much-needed get up and go. Some bake their own croissants and one even makes their own chocolate.

Here are the best new cafes in Toronto that opened in 2017.

Strange Love Coffee
1

Strange Love Coffee

With locations near King and Spadina and Rosedale, this fast growing cafe has quickly become a dandy fixture for studying and meeting up. Adorable bonbons and eclairs accent perfectly made coffee.

Fix Coffee + Bikes
2

Fix Coffee + Bikes

You need to repair that flat tire anyway, so why not get a latte while you do so? This cyclist-friendly cafe near Queen and Gladstone has bike lanes leading right up to the door and sells a ton of useful biking accessories as well as coffee and baked goods.

Soul Chocolate
3

Soul Chocolate

This East Chinatown cafe is also a mini chocolate factory. Its confines are small, but flavours are big in their small batch, artisanal bars. You can also grab a drinking chocolate, coffee and chocolate pairing or tasting set.

The Poet
4

The Poet

This King East cafe near George Brown does Middle Eastern breakfasts and brunches, Persian burgers, all the drip and espresso standards along with Turkish coffee.

Run and Gun Coffee
5

Run and Gun Coffee

They don’t skimp on the caffeine at this artsy Dundas West cafe that’s the perfect chill zone full of the cutest succulents for sale.

Bob Coffee Bar
6

Bob Coffee Bar

This cafe near St. Clair West serves up not only a mean cup of Joe but a nice shot of bourbon as well. As night falls happy hour begins and this reliable spot for WiFi turns into a great place to meet up for cocktails.

Bottle Rocket Coffee
7

Bottle Rocket Coffee

This Bloordale hidden gem serves fresh-baked croissants in flavours like pizza and cinnamon brown sugar. The owner is a transplant from Cherry Bomb, so you can actually get the same coffee and croissants as the popular cafe without waiting in line forever. Also regularly hosts live music.

Noble Coffee Co.
8

Noble Coffee Co.

This darling Junction Triangle cafe from the owners of The Gaslight across the street does yummy sandwiches, homemade baked goods and of course, expertly made coffee. It's an ideal spot for lengthy hangouts or laptop sessions.

Antikka
9

Antikka

Where else but West Queen West could you find a concept as funky as used vinyl and Armenian coffee? Grab a cuppa and browse to your heart’s content.

