The Best New Bars in Toronto
The best new bars in Toronto are the watering holes that arrived in the city during, what was undoubtedly, the worst year for liquor licensed biz. Bottle shops, food takeout, and wine to-go are helping these bars get by while isolated drinking buddies wait for better days.
Here are the best new bars in Toronto.
The old digs of the King West staple Portland Variety transformed into a spot for aperol spritzes and gin sours. Pre-closure, it had a 365-day, dawn-til-dusk attitude (that attracted its unadvisable share of crowds) but these days you can still get their brunches and hulking starters to go.
Roncy's neighbourhood restaurant The Commoner now has a sister bar in Little Italy. More crafted cocktails, fewer craft beers on tap, and a menu with comfort foods (including an epic platter of southern eats) are perfect for large groups once things are safe and open up again.
Hector Vasquez of Nothing Fancy
