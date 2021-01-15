Best of Toronto
Posted 7 hours ago
The Best New Bars in Toronto

The best new bars in Toronto are the watering holes that arrived in the city during, what was undoubtedly, the worst year for liquor licensed biz. Bottle shops, food takeout, and wine to-go are helping these bars get by while isolated drinking buddies wait for better days. 

Here are the best new bars in Toronto.

Ruby Soho
1

Ruby Soho

The old digs of the King West staple Portland Variety transformed into a spot for aperol spritzes and gin sours. Pre-closure, it had a 365-day, dawn-til-dusk attitude (that attracted its unadvisable share of crowds) but these days you can still get their brunches and hulking starters to go.

Bar Mordecai
2

Bar Mordecai

Post pandemic, step onto the set of the Royal Tenenabaums at this Wes Anderson-inspired bar on Dundas West. Dirty martinis, a curated wine menu, small plates, and the director's quintessential old school hotel lobby look are the vibe here. 

The Oud & the Fuzz
3

The Oud & the Fuzz

This Kensington Market cocktail bar is by the same folks behind the vinyl shop Antikka. When it was open, nightly DJs and regular live music made this cozy haunt a no-brainer, but Armenian cocktails and snacks from The Grange's breakfast queen Karine's took it over the top. 

Annex Social
4

Annex Social

Fancy Californian and Mexican eats are on the menu at this Bathurst restaurant and bar. Think green chile cheese smash burgers and crusted quesadillas, plus a selection of craft beers and brews from abroad, cocktails, and wine. 

The Commoner Bar Room
5

The Commoner Bar Room

Roncy's neighbourhood restaurant The Commoner now has a sister bar in Little Italy. More crafted cocktails, fewer craft beers on tap, and a menu with comfort foods (including an epic platter of southern eats) are perfect for large groups once things are safe and open up again.

Nothing Fancy
6

Nothing Fancy

Post pandemic, don't come to this Dundas West spot if you are looking for something fancy. Like they said, this bar is decidedly no-frills and catered to the comedy crowd, with weekly live shows. Come for the laughs, stay for the bags of Ruffles chips and packages of cheese strings.

Hank's Liquor
7

Hank's Liquor

The old cigarette machine and snack dispenser say it all: like most Hanks we think we know, this Dundas West bar is super down-to-earth. Head here in post pandemic times for whiskey and beer cans from local breweries like Blood Brothers and Woodhouse. 

Larry's Folly
8

Larry's Folly

Parkdale's newest addition is a cafe by day and bar by night. Named after owner Stephen Schweighardt's grandfather, Larry, the recipes on the menu are passed down from Stephen's mom and granny. It doesn't get homier than that. 

Bar Biltmore
9

Bar Biltmore

Sitting atop the Paradise Theatre in Bloorcourt is a beautiful bar decorated as an ode to this historic theatre's art deco past. The drink menu revolves around three cocktails, the whisky sour, negroni, and aperol sprtizes, with options to play around with the flavour. 

The Best New Bars in Toronto

