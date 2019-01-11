Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
The Best New Bars in Toronto

The best new bars in Toronto are not only some of the hottest new hangouts, they’re also some of the most colourful, quirkiest and weirdest. Where else but Toronto can you get butterbeer, venison poutine, play video games and find pizza behind a gift shop or dumplings up a dark staircase? 

Here are the best new bars in Toronto. 

Petty Cash
1

Petty Cash

The minds behind great bars like Baro and Home of the Brave came together to create this ultimate party spot at King and Portland complete with burgers and a pool table.

Storm Crow Manor Toronto
2

Storm Crow Manor Toronto

A Victorian mansion in Church Wellesley Village is now home to Toronto’s self-proclaimed nerdiest bar, with drinks, eats and rooms themed around Star Trek, The Shining, Twin Peaks, Harry Potter and more.

The Jim
3

The Jim

This Bloordale craft beer bar that took over the Orchard space now serves pub snacks like tacos, wings, venison poutine and beyond meat burgers.

Tilt
4

Tilt

This arcade bar reopened with a vengeance on Dundas West after Annex Hotel took over its former space, and still offers unlimited play for a flat cover on over 50 games.

Vatican Gift Shop
5

Vatican Gift Shop

Pizza and gothic vibes can now be found at this speakeasy-style bar in the Gerrones area.

Big Trouble Bar
6

Big Trouble Bar

Plates of dumplings and bottles of baijiu keep the party going at this bar that opened above the Sichuan Ren in Chinatown this year.

Paradise Grapevine
7

Paradise Grapevine

Greek restaurant Menalon turning into a wine bar in Bloorcourt was arguably this year’s biggest metamorphosis.

Open House
8

Open House

A Nashville hot chicken stand doles out eats that go great with the craft beer found at this Bloordale bar, previously home to The Steady.

Henrietta Lane
9

Henrietta Lane

Mocktails, cafe fare and booze are all on deck at this cozy new Corktown watering hole.

Join the conversation

