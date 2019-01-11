The Best New Bars in Toronto
The best new bars in Toronto are not only some of the hottest new hangouts, they’re also some of the most colourful, quirkiest and weirdest. Where else but Toronto can you get butterbeer, venison poutine, play video games and find pizza behind a gift shop or dumplings up a dark staircase?
Here are the best new bars in Toronto.
The minds behind great bars like Baro and Home of the Brave came together to create this ultimate party spot at King and Portland complete with burgers and a pool table.
This Bloordale craft beer bar that took over the Orchard space now serves pub snacks like tacos, wings, venison poutine and beyond meat burgers.
This arcade bar reopened with a vengeance on Dundas West after Annex Hotel took over its former space, and still offers unlimited play for a flat cover on over 50 games.
Plates of dumplings and bottles of baijiu keep the party going at this bar that opened above the Sichuan Ren in Chinatown this year.
A Nashville hot chicken stand doles out eats that go great with the craft beer found at this Bloordale bar, previously home to The Steady.
Hector Vasquez at Open House
