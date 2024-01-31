Best of Toronto
Christine Peddie
Posted 4 hours ago
The best bakeries in Toronto

The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The best new bakeries in Toronto bring a welcome dose of sourdough and sweetness to the city. Places where quality reigns and dedication is a given, these spots fill the need — whether your life needs a burnished, tender loaf, a stolen moment in the company of cookies, or a special occasion sweet that wows.

Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto.

Romi's Bakery
1

Romi's Bakery

If golden, glistening loaves of challah and knobby cookies, fat with fillings, are your love language, St. Clair West should be your destination. There, you'll find this modern Israeli bakery, café and marketplace, where the only challenge you'll face is deciding what to have.

Bakery Pompette
2

Bakery Pompette

Third in the Pompette line, this bakery brings crackling baguettes and shatteringly crisp laminated pastries to Little Italy. Based on its lineage (Pompette consistently ranks among the city's top French restaurants) it's no wonder every item looks the part, and tastes even better.

Bad Attitude Bread
3

Bad Attitude Bread

If plant-based baking consistently lets you down, let this Dundas West bakery open your eyes to its astounding potential. Lofty biscuits, impeccable brioche swirls and flavoured buns as fluffy as a vegan microfibre duvet will have you re-evaluating your butter habit.

La Bastille Boulangerie Patisserie
4

La Bastille Boulangerie Patisserie

With its enormous kitchen, it's no wonder that the display cases at this Scarborough spot are always packed. Peruse the selection of French viennoiseries, savoury snacks and supernal breads before securing some kouign amann and a selection of chef Ribreau's flawless treats.

Johnson Family Bakery
5

Johnson Family Bakery

New to Leslieville, this cozy spot excels at hearty sourdough loaves, croissants and an ever-changing assortment of home-style sweets. Thanks to an irrepressible creative streak, you might find maple pecan butter tarts, golden plum danishes, orange pistachio loaf or something entirely new when you visit.

Hitotoki Bakery
6

Hitotoki Bakery

Hawking a menu of seriously flaky pastries, this Yonge & College bakery is best approached with a devil-may-care attitude. Ignore the flurry of crumbs falling with each bite and, instead, dig into every Japanese tart — from Mont Blanc to mandarin cream — with ferocity.

Sugar Daddy Doughnuts
7

Sugar Daddy Doughnuts

With a streamlined menu of mini doughnuts and sweet dips (called dunks), this Dundas West spot is for select cravings only. Still, if yours are for hot, fresh, sugar-coated fried dough balls you can pop by the dozen, this place is for you.

Grayson's Rustic Bakery
8

Grayson's Rustic Bakery

A side hustle turned full-time venture, this Scarborough bakery pumps out a splendid array of fresh breads, breakfast sandwiches and disarming sourdough cinnamon buns. Daily items include baguettes and seeded sourdough rounds, with Bavarian-style soft pretzels causing a stir on Saturdays.

Moonmilk
9

Moonmilk

There's an ounce of childlike wonder in every cake, bake and ice cream made at this whimsical Brockton Village sweet shop. From a team that's banished boring in favour of fun, this is the place to shop for Rainbow Citrus cakes, Thai Tea Crinkle cookies and frozen treats, from Kaya Jam & Toast to PB & Crackers.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim. Additional photos, @romis_to
