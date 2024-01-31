The Best New Bakeries in Toronto
The best new bakeries in Toronto bring a welcome dose of sourdough and sweetness to the city. Places where quality reigns and dedication is a given, these spots fill the need — whether your life needs a burnished, tender loaf, a stolen moment in the company of cookies, or a special occasion sweet that wows.
Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto.
Third in the Pompette line, this bakery brings crackling baguettes and shatteringly crisp laminated pastries to Little Italy. Based on its lineage (Pompette consistently ranks among the city's top French restaurants) it's no wonder every item looks the part, and tastes even better.
With its enormous kitchen, it's no wonder that the display cases at this Scarborough spot are always packed. Peruse the selection of French viennoiseries, savoury snacks and supernal breads before securing some kouign amann and a selection of chef Ribreau's flawless treats.
New to Leslieville, this cozy spot excels at hearty sourdough loaves, croissants and an ever-changing assortment of home-style sweets. Thanks to an irrepressible creative streak, you might find maple pecan butter tarts, golden plum danishes, orange pistachio loaf or something entirely new when you visit.
A side hustle turned full-time venture, this Scarborough bakery pumps out a splendid array of fresh breads, breakfast sandwiches and disarming sourdough cinnamon buns. Daily items include baguettes and seeded sourdough rounds, with Bavarian-style soft pretzels causing a stir on Saturdays.
There's an ounce of childlike wonder in every cake, bake and ice cream made at this whimsical Brockton Village sweet shop. From a team that's banished boring in favour of fun, this is the place to shop for Rainbow Citrus cakes, Thai Tea Crinkle cookies and frozen treats, from Kaya Jam & Toast to PB & Crackers.
