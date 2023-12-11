The Best Coffee in Toronto
The best coffee in Toronto is a necessity, a joy, a comfort and, despite its seemingly simple appearance, an artform caffeine fiends eagerly anticipate every day. Complex and lush, the perfect cup of coffee begins the day quite unlike anything else.
Here's the best coffee in Toronto.
Steaming cups of ethical, Direct Trade coffee have propelled this specialty café and roastery's growth from one to 11 locations. Sipped inside one of the bright spaces, or en route to afternoon meetings, each cup is an adventure that might be fruity and bracing, silky and smooth or chocolatey and rich.
Fareen Karim
