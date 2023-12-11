Best of Toronto
Coffee Toronto

The Best Coffee in Toronto

The best coffee in Toronto is a necessity, a joy, a comfort and, despite its seemingly simple appearance, an artform caffeine fiends eagerly anticipate every day. Complex and lush, the perfect cup of coffee begins the day quite unlike anything else.

Here's the best coffee in Toronto.

De Mello Coffee
1

De Mello Coffee

What begins with specialty coffee beans, progresses with artisanal roasting methods before becoming perfect cups of coffee at this local chain (with four Toronto locations, including at Yonge & Eglinton and in King West).

Ethica Coffee Roasters
2

Ethica Coffee Roasters

Passion for ethical sourcing, expert roasting, and for coaxing maximum flavour and aroma from each bean is at the core of every coffee served at this industrial café space in the Junction Triangle.

Sam James Coffee Bar
3

Sam James Coffee Bar

This eponymous mini-chain serves what its founder believes people crave most — top quality, sweet, chocolatey, medium-roast coffee that's always consistent. Find it across the city, from Ossington and Harbord Village to the Financial District.

Pilot Coffee on Ossington
4

Pilot Coffee on Ossington

Steaming cups of ethical, Direct Trade coffee have propelled this specialty café and roastery's growth from one to 11 locations. Sipped inside one of the bright spaces, or en route to afternoon meetings, each cup is an adventure that might be fruity and bracing, silky and smooth or chocolatey and rich.

Subtext Coffee
5

Subtext Coffee

Serious dedication to the boundaries of coffee quality is the hallmark of this Stockyards District spot. Never blended or roasted dark, by-the-cup coffee here is seasonal, regional and best experienced at the bar, under the tutelage of a Subtext Coffee expert.

Stereo Coffee Roasters
6

Stereo Coffee Roasters

Opened by a veteran of the local coffee scene, this Stockyards District café deals in painstakingly roasted coffee fashioned into vitalizing cups of complex coffee. Visit before 3 p.m. to get your fix.

915 Dupont
7

915 Dupont

Sourcing quality coffee from around the globe under the Rooms Coffee brand, this company brings a world of coffee profiles to customers' cups. Upgrade your morning jolt on Ossington, in Dovercourt Village and in Brockton Village.

Hale Coffee
8

Hale Coffee

Between the passion of the coffee farmers, the globally-sourced, Direct Trade beans, the Diedrich roaster and the expertise of the team, the brews served at this chain (with four Toronto locations, including in the Junction Triangle) are as habit-forming as they come.

Terminal 3
9

Terminal 3

This cozy South Etobicoke cafe and shop offers a select number of brews daily, served hot or iced. Roasted on-site in small batches, each one entices with its aroma before your lips even hit the cup.

Fareen Karim
