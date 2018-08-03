Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 9 hours ago
best toronto cafes

The Best Cafes on the West Side of Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 9 hours ago
The best cafes in Toronto on the west side are shining stars of the caffeine scene. There's some stiff competition out there, what with the abundance of indie coffee shops popping up everywhere. Many of these top spots have managed to expand and improve their offerings to stand out, and coffee-lovers are duly rewarded with some excellent joe.

Here are the best cafes in Toronto west of Yonge Street.

Dineen Coffee
1

Dineen Coffee

With three Toronto locations including the original at Yonge and Temperance, this posh-looking cafe's design and feel harkens back to the classic Viennese coffee houses of the 19th century, setting it apart from the predominantly industrial-chic indie cafes found around the city. Its custom blend of beans and delectable baked goods seal the deal for Financial District caffeine-seekers.

Boxcar Social (Temperance)
2

Boxcar Social (Temperance)

With four locations (the original in Summerhill, one in the Financial District, another at Harbourfront plus an eastern one in Riverside), Boxcar has created beautiful spaces in the city with a high-quality brand of cafe and bar. Its coffee program aims to highlight third-wave roasters from outside of Toronto, and a daytime slow bar offers patrons the chance to indulge in tasting flights and meticulously made pour-overs.

Sam James (Spadina)
3

Sam James (Spadina)

What started off as one small-but-charming coffee shop on Harbord Street in 2009 has evolved into a name that's become synonymous with quality in Toronto. Sam James now owns a total of five tiny-yet-impressive locations (all west of Yonge), which all use his own locally roasted Cut Coffee.

Early Bird (Brookfield Place)
4

Early Bird (Brookfield Place)

Early Bird is serious about its coffee, with an elaborate brew-bar setup in addition to its espresso-based offerings. It's Queen and Bathurst area location plus one in the Financial District serve up expertly made drinks along with photogenic breakfasts and tempting baked goods.

Propeller Coffee
5

Propeller Coffee

This artisan micro-roastery, cafe and event space near Bloor & Lansdowne is a hidden gem. Its award-winning beans are used to make a memorable espresso-based drinks with beautiful crema. (One of its co-founders also opened Crema Coffee Co. in the Junction years ago.)

Quantum Coffee
6

Quantum Coffee

Located at King and Spadina, this restored heritage building (which was once Global Village Backpackers) is a bright and airy place to pick up a pour-over made by the first-ever automated Pour Steady machine in Canada. Its Americanos, cappuccinos and other espresso-based drinks aren’t too shabby, either.

Hot Black Coffee
7

Hot Black Coffee

Complete with a high-tech reverse osmosis water system, under-counter Mod Bar and multi grinders, this tech-savvy cafe on Queen West (at St. Patrick) brings flavour to every beverage it serves, making it a local favourite.

Hale Coffee
8

Hale Coffee

Found in the artsy Clock Factory building in the Junction Triangle, this roastery and cafe supplies other coffee shops and restaurants around the city with its beans and also provides barista training. Caffeine fiends shouldn’t miss the chance to visit this funky space to try the direct-trade beans right from the source where they’re roasted.

Jimmy's 100
9

Jimmy's 100

Similar to Sam James, Jimmy's is a beloved Toronto coffee brand that started up in 2009 and has since expanded to have a total of seven locations, all west of Yonge. These comfy, home-like cafes use beans from Classic Gourmet for their drip and espresso. Funnily enough, its founder is not a Jimmy (his name's Phil Morrison). These spots are a freelancer's haven, all with outlets and free Wi-Fi.

Hector Vaquez at Early Bird

