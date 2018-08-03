The Best Cafes on the West Side of Toronto
The best cafes in Toronto on the west side are shining stars of the caffeine scene. There's some stiff competition out there, what with the abundance of indie coffee shops popping up everywhere. Many of these top spots have managed to expand and improve their offerings to stand out, and coffee-lovers are duly rewarded with some excellent joe.
Here are the best cafes in Toronto west of Yonge Street.
With three Toronto locations including the original at Yonge and Temperance, this posh-looking cafe's design and feel harkens back to the classic Viennese coffee houses of the 19th century, setting it apart from the predominantly industrial-chic indie cafes found around the city. Its custom blend of beans and delectable baked goods seal the deal for Financial District caffeine-seekers.
With four locations (the original in Summerhill, one in the Financial District, another at Harbourfront plus an eastern one in Riverside), Boxcar has created beautiful spaces in the city with a high-quality brand of cafe and bar. Its coffee program aims to highlight third-wave roasters from outside of Toronto, and a daytime slow bar offers patrons the chance to indulge in tasting flights and meticulously made pour-overs.
What started off as one small-but-charming coffee shop on Harbord Street in 2009 has evolved into a name that's become synonymous with quality in Toronto. Sam James now owns a total of five tiny-yet-impressive locations (all west of Yonge), which all use his own locally roasted Cut Coffee.
Early Bird is serious about its coffee, with an elaborate brew-bar setup in addition to its espresso-based offerings. It's Queen and Bathurst area location plus one in the Financial District serve up expertly made drinks along with photogenic breakfasts and tempting baked goods.
Located at King and Spadina, this restored heritage building (which was once Global Village Backpackers) is a bright and airy place to pick up a pour-over made by the first-ever automated Pour Steady machine in Canada. Its Americanos, cappuccinos and other espresso-based drinks aren’t too shabby, either.
Found in the artsy Clock Factory building in the Junction Triangle, this roastery and cafe supplies other coffee shops and restaurants around the city with its beans and also provides barista training. Caffeine fiends shouldn’t miss the chance to visit this funky space to try the direct-trade beans right from the source where they’re roasted.
Similar to Sam James, Jimmy's is a beloved Toronto coffee brand that started up in 2009 and has since expanded to have a total of seven locations, all west of Yonge. These comfy, home-like cafes use beans from Classic Gourmet for their drip and espresso. Funnily enough, its founder is not a Jimmy (his name's Phil Morrison). These spots are a freelancer's haven, all with outlets and free Wi-Fi.
Hector Vaquez at Early Bird
Join the conversation Load comments