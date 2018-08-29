Best of Toronto
Posted an hour ago
wifi toronto

The Best Cafes for Free WiFi in Toronto

The best cafes for free WiFi in Toronto are where the nomadic workers of the city gather. More than just makeshift offices, they become community hubs, cherished parts of daily routines, and providers of sustenance. Put on your coziest outfit, slap an extra sticker on that laptop and get your fill of free WiFi at one of these reliable coffee shops.

Here are the best cafes for free WiFi in Toronto.

Jimmy's 100
1

Jimmy's 100

This location of the ever-reliable Jimmy’s on Portland has long hours and multiple levels of chill space perfect for getting in the zone, as well as a board room and patio.

Boxcar Social (Temperance)
2

Boxcar Social (Temperance)

With four locations Toronto, this is the perfect place to turn working hard into playing hard with incredible espresso followed by excellent wine, beer or cocktails, maybe with a boozy hot chocolate in between.

Full Stop
3

Full Stop

There’s plenty of room at this Junction spot so most times you can be assured of table space. Basic but delicious coffee and a casual homestyle menu of bagel sandwiches and small salads keep you going. There’s also a cheery little patio out back.

Krave Coffee
4

Krave Coffee

This St. Clair West cafe not only has WiFi, but booze and a patio, which are really the things that best accompany a good internet session. There’s also a full range of food options including vegan choices and juices.

Sweat & Soda
5

Sweat & Soda

A relaxed boho industrial environment, healthy eats and fitness programs distinguish this Leslieville cafe where you can keep your laptop in a locker and check your email after a workout.

Goldstruck
6

Goldstruck

This slightly subterranean Yorkville cafe strips away distractions with a rustic underground vibe and provides artisanal espresso bevvies, iced or hot, as well as small pastries to nosh on.

Reunion Island
7

Reunion Island

If it’s too jam-packed in this Roncesvalles spot for you to set up shop and connect to the WiFi while sipping an espresso and tonic, you can always console yourself with a sandwich from the takeout window on the side of the cafe.

The Common (Bloor)
8

The Common (Bloor)

Get to the Bloorcourt location of this cafe early if you want to snag a seat. It’s worth it for the expertly brewed espresso and flaky pastries that complete a good WiFi session.

Tokyo Smoke on Queen
9

Tokyo Smoke on Queen

This combination cafe and head shop near Queen and Bathurst is done up in a monochromatic colour scheme that won’t harsh your mellow, so you can zen out, connect to some WiFi and relax.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Jimmy's 100. Additional photos by Hector Vasquez.

