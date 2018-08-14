Tech
Only in Toronto #19: Toronto's new currency, a secret dinner party, egg sandwiches

It's not Bitcoin but a new type of cryptocurrency has arrived in Toronto meaning you can now pay for that coffee or vinyl record with BTZ instead of forking over some cash. 

Is this a window into the economy of the future? In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we talk to the owner of Tiny Record Shop to find out.

Plus, a chat with one of the organizers of Toronto's secret all-white dinner party, Diner en Blanc, and a taste of what might be Toronto's best egg sandwich.

