Only in Toronto #19: Toronto's new currency, a secret dinner party, egg sandwiches

It's not Bitcoin but a new type of cryptocurrency has arrived in Toronto meaning you can now pay for that coffee or vinyl record with BTZ instead of forking over some cash.

Is this a window into the economy of the future? In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we talk to the owner of Tiny Record Shop to find out.

Plus, a chat with one of the organizers of Toronto's secret all-white dinner party, Diner en Blanc, and a taste of what might be Toronto's best egg sandwich.

Background information on this episode:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Places mention in this podcast:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast.

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.