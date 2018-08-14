City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto

Toronto ranked one of the most liveable cities in the world

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The City of Toronto is once again being hailed as one of the world's best places to live in a widely-regarded, annual ranking of 140 different cities around the globe — but not as close to the top as possible, compared to previous rankings.

The Economist's Intelligence Unit's 2018 Global Liveability Report places Toronto as the seventh most-liveable city on Earth, down three spots from 2017, when the city came in fourth.

Vienna, Austria took first place this year, punting Melbourne, Australia down to second place after seven consecutive years at the top of the list.

Calgary somehow surpassed both Vancouver and Toronto in this year's ranking, taking spot number four while the larger Canadian cities were ranked sixth and seventh, respectively.

Aside from Copenhagen and those already-mentioned, the rest of the cities on this year's top 10 list are all Japanese, Australian or Canadian.

"The concept of liveability is simple: it assesses which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions," explains this year's report.

"Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure."

Toronto actually tied with Tokyo for seventh place in the EIU's 2018 ranking with an overall score of 97.2 out of 100. Both countries boast a perfect 100 in the categories of stability, healthcare and education.

In terms of infrastructure, Toronto had the lowest score (89.3) out of all the cities in the top 10. We beat out Tokyo, however, with a score of 97.2 for "culture & environment." Only Vancouver and Melbourne were ranked higher for this factor.

Here are the top 10 most liveable cities for 2018, according to the EIU:

  • 1. Vienna, Austria
  • 2. Melbourne, Australia
  • 3. Osaka, Japan
  • 4. Calgary, Alberta
  • 5. Sydney, Australia
  • 6. Vancouver, B.C.
  • 7. Toronto, Ontario
  • 8. Tokyo, Japan
  • 9. Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 10. Adelaide, Australia

And, if you're interested, here are the least-liveable cities on earth, based on the five factors stated above:

  • Dakar, Senegal
  • Algiers, Algeria
  • Douala, Cameroon
  • Tripoli, Libya
  • Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  • Karachi, Pakistan
  • Lagos, Nigeria
  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Damascus, Syria
Lead photo by

Lisa de Jong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario teachers refuse to use 1998 version of sex-ed curriculum

Toronto ranked one of the most liveable cities in the world

Toronto could ban dispensaries once weed is legal

Majestic double rainbow graces Toronto's skies

Ontario cannabis sales to be exclusively online until 2019

Duelling protests took over Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto

Stagehand workers are still locked out and people refuse to cross the picket line

Freak shows and other long-gone acts from the CNE