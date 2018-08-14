TIFF announces opening night film for 2018 festival

The opening film for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has finally been announced and its set kick off the festival with a little bit of historical drama.

Outlaw King stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, a 14th century Scottish king-turned-rebel that sets out to defeat the English army a-la David and Goliath (or Braveheart, whichever).

The film is set to premiere on September 6 at Roy Thomson Hall and mark the beginning of the 10-day film festival chock full of must-sees.

TIFF has also revealed its closing film will be Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, starring Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart, which tells the story of how one author created a fictionalized persona with the help of her boyfriend's sister.

Lots of Canadian talent and other big-name films are set to premiere at this year's festival, on from September 6 to 16.