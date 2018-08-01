Xavier Dolan's new film to get world premiere at TIFF 2018

TIFF news is quickly starting to pour in as the film festival approaches.

The newest announcement comes hot off the heels of the late Rob Stewart's new film Sharkwater Extinction being slated for premiere as well.

This time, TIFF has announced that the worldwide premiere of Quebec wunderkind director Xavier Dolan's "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan" will take place right here in Toronto.

The film stars some big names, like Natalie Portman, Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, and many more.

Dolan is arguably one of Canada's biggest movie making talents. His critically acclaimed films Mommy and It's Only the End of the World took home top awards at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

This film will be Dolan's English language debut. It was previously scheduled to premiere at Cannes but was pulled in April because Dolan said he wouldn't have it ready in time.