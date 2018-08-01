Rob Stewart's Sharkwater Extinction getting world premiere at TIFF 2018

As the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival draws closer, more and more news about the films set to premiere continues to trickle out.

This year's list of Canadian feature films has no shortage of new and veteran filmmakers showing works that explore the world around us.

Of particular note is the late Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart's film Sharkwater: Extinction. He disappeared early last year during a dive and his body was later recovered off the Florida Keys. The film was his final project.

Other films include director Darlene Naponse's exploration into First Nations People in Canada's stories of healing in Falls Around Her and Jennifer Baichwal's virtual reality documentary about human impact on the planet in Anthropocene.

Denys Arcan's The Fall of the American Empire, Barry Avrich's Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz and Miranda de Pencier's The Grizzlies all offer visual narratives meant to excite and challenge us as viewers.

More buzzworthy films premiering at this year's festival—on from September 6 to 16—can be found here.