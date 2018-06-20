The secret all-white dinner party is coming back to Toronto

Diner en Blanc — the annual outdoor dining event in which guests dress up in white and pray for no rain — returns to Toronto this summer. As of late last week, we know exactly when.

Start thinking about how you're going to transport your own tables, chairs, stemware, tablecloths, food and drink, party goers: This year's secret white dinner party takes place on Thursday, August 16.

As for where, nobody will know until right before dinner when the secret location is actually announced. Guests must still buy tickets well in advance, however, as Diner en Blanc is known to sell out fast and have long wait lists.

Based on a Paris event that's been running for nearly 30 years, the fabulous soirée takes over a new outdoor spot in Toronto every summer.

For 2017, it was at Canoe Landing Park. Previously locations have included spaces in the Canary District, historic Fort York and by the Harbourfront.