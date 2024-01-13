The largest tubing hill in Ontario is just north of Toronto

Horseshoe Valley tubing is one of the best ways you can get out into the great outdoors and play in the snow — however little we may have — this winter.

Located just an hour and a half north of the city in Barrie and also home to a popular ski hill, it's an easy day trip to hit the slopes, whether you're a seasonal skiier or prefer to stay seated on your way down.

While warm and sloppy weather has been a struggle for many of the province's ski and tubing hills so far this winter, the Horseshoe tubing hill has been open and offering winter fun for people of all ages since Dec. 23.

Supported by some very hardworking snowmaking machines, two lanes of the hill are currently open for tubing.

If tubing doesn't tickle you, Horseshoe Valley Resort also offers winter biking, snowshoeing, skating, and snowmobiling — in addition to skiing and snowboarding — to keep you entertained.

3-hour tubing passes are available for $49 on the weekend, and 2 hour passes are available for $26. Passes can be purchased both online and in-person.

The hill is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.