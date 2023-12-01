Indoor roller skating rink opens in downtown Toronto

Toronto just got a new indoor roller skating rink and the best part is that it's free.

If you, like many, have been a fan of Union Station's free outdoor skating rink in the past years, prepare for an entirely new kind of skating experience.

Between Dec. 1 and Feb. 4, the station will be home to a 5,500 square foot indoor roller skating rink.

The rink will offer free skate rentals and protective equiptment and even features a retro light-up tunnel that takes skaters through a carriageway.

Anyone new to roller skating will even have the opportunity to get lessons.

The rink will host plenty of fun events like a Saturday night 19+ party complete with drinks and a DJ to keep the party going through the duration of its run.

This is the first indoor rolling skating rink in downtown Toronto. So far, the closest option to downtown has been Rollerpony in Rexdale.

The new rink, which is situated on the mid-level of Union Station, is open at 11 a.m. every day of the week, closing at 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 p.m. on Saturdays.