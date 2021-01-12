Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
badminton racquet club toronto

Toronto badminton club that burned down reopening after $17 million reconstruction

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nearly four years after the six-alarm fire that tore through its building, the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto is getting ready to open again. 

Work has been ongoing on the site of the building by Yonge and St. Clair, which was the centre of a terrifying blaze that consumed the 97-year-old club and sent plumes of smoke into the sky in 2017. 

It's still unclear what exactly started the fire.

badminton raquet club toronto

The Badminton & Raquet Club of Toronto is preparing to reopen its eastern wing. Photo via Dalton Company. 

By the time Toronto Fire Services managed to get the flames under control, the east side of the clubhouse had collapsed, leaving $10 million worth of destruction behind. 

But now, the Badminton and Racquet Club is gearing up to fully reopen its facility after more than $75 million spent.

badminton raquet club toronto

The historic club suffered a massive fire in 2017 that saw $10 million in damages. Photo via Dalton Company.

Though the west side of the club managed to continue operations in 2018, the severely damaged east side has undergone some major changes by construction firm Dalton Company and will open soon, though visits won't be possible until lockdown is lifted.

badminton raquet club toronto

More than $75 million was spent on renovations to build more than 35,000 square feet of new space. Photo via Dalton Company. 

There's now more than 35,000 square feet of new space, including their new Badminton Hall, new locker rooms, lounge spaces, and a new restaurant called the Phoenix. 

A Game Lounge also offers some virtual golf and table tennis. 

badminton raquet club toronto

The club has been closed during lockdown but reopened parts of its facility in 2018 after the fire. Photo via Dalton Company.

New memberships are available, with new rates for 2021, but as with most bougie sports clubs, there's a wait list to get in.

Lead photo by

Dalton Company

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto real estate company is replacing office spaces with a fitness centre

Toronto badminton club that burned down reopening after $17 million reconstruction

What to know about the Toronto Raptors' new heartthrob Yuta Watanabe

Closed Toronto parks are shown starkly empty in chilling aerial series

Maple Leafs given permission to play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto starting next week

Toronto pet store uses hockey stick for socially distanced payments and it's so Canadian

Toronto Raptors lock arms with Phoenix Suns in solidarity amid U.S. Capitol riots

Toronto man has swum over 200 kilometres in Lake Ontario and he's still going in January