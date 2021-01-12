Toronto badminton club that burned down reopening after $17 million reconstruction

Nearly four years after the six-alarm fire that tore through its building, the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto is getting ready to open again.

Work has been ongoing on the site of the building by Yonge and St. Clair, which was the centre of a terrifying blaze that consumed the 97-year-old club and sent plumes of smoke into the sky in 2017.

It's still unclear what exactly started the fire.

By the time Toronto Fire Services managed to get the flames under control, the east side of the clubhouse had collapsed, leaving $10 million worth of destruction behind.

But now, the Badminton and Racquet Club is gearing up to fully reopen its facility after more than $75 million spent.

Though the west side of the club managed to continue operations in 2018, the severely damaged east side has undergone some major changes by construction firm Dalton Company and will open soon, though visits won't be possible until lockdown is lifted.

There's now more than 35,000 square feet of new space, including their new Badminton Hall, new locker rooms, lounge spaces, and a new restaurant called the Phoenix.

A Game Lounge also offers some virtual golf and table tennis.

New memberships are available, with new rates for 2021, but as with most bougie sports clubs, there's a wait list to get in.