14 photos of the enormous blaze in midtown Toronto today

Midtown Toronto looked like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie today as thick smoke enveloped Yonge and St. Clair from a six alarm blaze at the Badminton and Racquet Club. More than 100 firefighters were called in to fight the fire, which ultimately consumed the historic building.

Smoke could be seen from throughout the city as fire crews battled for much of the day to get contain the blaze, which they eventually succeeded in doing shortly after 4 p.m.

This is what today's terrifying scene looked like from above and below.