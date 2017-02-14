Toronto firefighters battle huge blaze at Yonge & St. Clair

Earlier this morning, office workers at Yonge and St. Clair started posting photos of smoke unfurling from the building at 25 St. Clair East. It quickly became clear that this was a major fire as crews continued to be dispatched to the site.

A post shared by Jim Gorham (@jimmie1964) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Toronto Fire Service continues to battle the now 5-alarm blaze reportedly at the Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto. The police have shut down the intersection at Yonge and St. Clair for public safety.

While parts of the building have collapsed and crews characterize this as a complicated blaze, no major injuries have been reported.

Here's a glimpse of the dramatic scene this morning.