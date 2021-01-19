Justin Bieber says this is the year the Toronto Maple Leafs will win the Stanley Cup

Justin Bieber just might be the Toronto Maple Leafs' biggest fan, and he's pretty confident that this is finally going to be their year.

The Stratford-born pop star took to Instagram following the team's win against the Ottawa Senators this weekend, posting a photo of the Leafs logo on his page with the caption "This is the year @mapleleafs."

While it may be short and to the point, this is no small statement considering the Toronto Maple Leafs haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1967, and it's clear the team appreciates the support.

The official Leafs Instagram page commented on Bieber's post with three blue hearts, and player Darcy Tucker also commented with a flame emoji.

And this is far from the first time Bieber has publicly cheered on his favourite hockey team.

The musician and his wife Hailey Bieber were frequently spotted in the stands of Scotiabank Arena before the pandemic hit, Hailey was seen sporting a Leafs hat while out on the town less than a year ago, and Bieber is also known to be quite friendly with the members of the team — Auston Matthews in particular.

And he's not too shabby of a player himself, either.

Last summer, the Holy singer also posted a video of himself literally falling on the floor with excitement after a Leafs win.

"LETS GO LEAFS !!" he wrote. "LOVE WATCHING THESE GAMES WITH MY WIFE SHE MAKES IT 100000 TIMES BETTER!! WHAT A GAME! WHAT A COMEBACK!! I HAVE NO WORDS"

And just last week, the Biebers celebrated the Leafs' win against the Montreal Canadiens by posting a series of Instagram stories with encouraging captions and uplifting music.

The Leafs meanwhile continued their winning streak against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and are set to play the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.