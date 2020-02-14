Justin Bieber just taught Jimmy Fallon to play hockey on late night TV

London-born pop star Justin Bieber was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, and one segment featured on the show shows Bieber teaching Fallon how to play the signature sport of the Great White North: hockey.

"Hey guys, I’m here with Justin Bieber and we’re going to play some hockey," Fallon says at the beginning of the video. "Or as they call it in Canada…"

"Hockey…" Bieber quips, to which Fallon asks "Really?"

"Yeah…" Bieber says.

The two then proceed to get geared up in all the appropriate attire, with Bieber sporting a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and Fallon representing the New York Rangers.

Once they're finally dressed, Fallon inconveniently says he has to go to the bathroom.

The next scene features Bieber teaching Fallon how to do drills, though he has quite a bit of trouble stopping.

One shot even shows Bieber hilariously pulling Fallon across the ice on his stomach with his hockey stick.

When Bieber teaches Fallon how to do a backhand shot in the next clip, the two agree to also give each other backhanded compliments (Bieber comments on Fallon's weight and Fallon makes fun of his moustache).

The final part of the lesson features a shootout, and Bieber unsurpringly manages to block every single one of Fallon's shots.

The video ends with the two stars taking a victory lap on the zamboni as Bieber sings O Canada, albeit slightly out of key for someone considered to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

It's safe to say Bieber has no trouble skating circles around hockey newbie Fallon, and even the Toronto Maple Leafs think he could use a little more help.

"Hey @jimmyfallon & @justinbieber, why don't you come up to Toronto and continue this lesson at a Leafs game?" the team's official Twitter account wrote earlier today.

"We know some people who could help teach you a thing or two."