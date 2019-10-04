The Toronto Raptors are trying to make a 25th anniversary hand gesture happen

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary this year, and they're trying to make a celebratory hand gesture catch on in its honour.

The gesture, which is made up of a right hand holding up two fingers and a left hand holding up all five, is the logo for their new Raptors Two Five campaign.

The franchise released a video for Raptors Two Five yesterday, with the caption "A declaration for the North by the North."

A declaration for the North by the North.



"Twenty five years of outsiders, dreamers, hustlers, placing our finger prints on a movement,"

"Twenty five years of outsiders, dreamers, hustlers, placing our finger prints on a movement," the video states.

"This is 25 years of fist bumps, bruised knuckles, crossovers and crossed fingers. We've prayed to the 6ix God when time stood still... It's time we celebrate what we built."

The video is only one of many plans slated to be rolled out in honour of the Raptors' 25th anniversary.

Throughout the upcoming season, there will be six 95 Rewind nights where the players will sport the retro dino jerseys and play on a matching 1995-style hardwood court.

The old-school-themed games will take place on October 28, December 11, January 28, February 25, March 28 and March 30.

"We're thinking of these nights as like a time machine or a stepback jumper through different ages," MLSE senior marketing director Jerry Ferguson told Global News.

"We'll be having a lot of fun remixing music, fashion, moments from the past to make that in-game experience really fun."

Both the ring ceremony and the unveiling of the championship banner will take place at the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22.

There will also be an 18-foot Two Five art installation on display in Toronto Saturday night during Nuit Blanche.

Peace to the Past by Bryan Espiritu.



Raptors x Nuit Blanche. October 5.

"Twenty-five years ago we were a basketball team, playing in a baseball stadium, in a hockey town," a tagline for the campaign reads, referencing the days when the Raptors played in Rogers Centre.

"Today we're world champs."