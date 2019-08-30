Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors jersey

The Toronto Raptors are bringing back the Dino jersey this season

The Raptors will soon be back to begin their 25th NBA season, and they'll be bringing the retro dino jerseys with it. 

The iconic purple jerseys were worn by the team during their first four years, from 1995 to 1999. 

Still, they've remained a fan-favourite through the years. 

Come October 8, the team will kick off preseason playing the Houston Rockets and looking just like they did in the 90s, with one small change. 

The new version of the old-school jerseys will have the gold championship tabs on the back.

As per a leaked photo, the Raptors may also have a new hardwood court to match the classic jerseys. 

Hopefully the retro look will bring the Raptors some good luck, because Toronto definitely has high hopes for another successful season.

