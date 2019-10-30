Sports & Play
patrick patterson wedding

Former Toronto Raptor's Casa Loma wedding now has its own video

You've got to love a cute, inspirational wedding that gives you all of the warm and fuzzy feels (especially during cuffing season).

Former Toronto Raptor Patrick Patterson and his new wife Sarah have just gifted the public a new video of their special day, and it definitely succeeds at doing exactly that.

The wedding, which fittingly took place at Toronto's Casa Loma at the end of August, looked absolutely opulent and adorable.

A number of current and former Raps were at the swanky affair, including Kyle Lowry, Normal Powell, Terrence Ross and Delon Wright, which you can catch glimpses of in the video.

Drinks (and tears) were flowing, guests were dancing and music was playing, provided by Anthony Hamilton.

It essentially seemed to be the perfect night.

Though Toronto sadly lost Patterson to L.A. and the Clippers — like Kawhi — in 2017, it's quite significant that he chose our city to host the "greatest night" of his life. Toronto will clearly always hold a special place in the player's heart.

