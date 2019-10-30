Former Toronto Raptor's Casa Loma wedding now has its own video

You've got to love a cute, inspirational wedding that gives you all of the warm and fuzzy feels (especially during cuffing season).

Former Toronto Raptor Patrick Patterson and his new wife Sarah have just gifted the public a new video of their special day, and it definitely succeeds at doing exactly that.

Sarah + Patrick Patterson's Castle Wedding in Toronto https://t.co/K2G1VDUuDj via @YouTube

A highlight video of hands down the greatest day of my life. Thank you to family and friends that traveled to be a part of our special day. Lastly shoutout to Anthony Hamilton for singing. — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) October 25, 2019

The wedding, which fittingly took place at Toronto's Casa Loma at the end of August, looked absolutely opulent and adorable.

A number of current and former Raps were at the swanky affair, including Kyle Lowry, Normal Powell, Terrence Ross and Delon Wright, which you can catch glimpses of in the video.

Drinks (and tears) were flowing, guests were dancing and music was playing, provided by Anthony Hamilton.

It essentially seemed to be the perfect night.

Patrick Patterson coulda chose anywhere in the world to have his wedding n he had it here. Let em keep up the narrative that NBA players don't wanna be here. — 🏆 WeTheChamps 🏆 (@KittySecretz) August 27, 2019

Though Toronto sadly lost Patterson to L.A. and the Clippers — like Kawhi — in 2017, it's quite significant that he chose our city to host the "greatest night" of his life. Toronto will clearly always hold a special place in the player's heart.