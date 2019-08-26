Toronto Raptors players were at Casa Loma this weekend for a wedding

Toronto Raptors took over Casa Loma in suits and ties this weekend for an ex-Raptors wedding day.

A bunch of current and former Raps players hit the city's historic castle (and bastion of We The North fandom) on Saturday to watch Patrick Patterson walk down the aisle.

Delon Wright posted a photo to Instagram of himself, Normal Powell, Kyle Lowry, and Terrence Ross looking fresh.

Lowry, whose been the rock of the Raptors for the past five years, commented that he felt like "a proud dad".

The event itself looked epic as Patterson a.k.a. Thunder, now with the L.A. Clippers but a former four-year Raptor, wedded Sarah Nasser, a Toronto-based IG model.

Meanwhile Ross posted his own picture, with a caption that says. "Patterson wedding in the books...It was good seeing some old faces and reminiscing for a bit. Can't wait to go to another wedding."

Not sure which Raptor is getting married next but here's hoping for an invite.