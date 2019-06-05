Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Casa,loma,Toronto, Raptors

Casa Loma is now cheering on the Toronto Raptors

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Casa Loma is hopping on the Toronto Raptors bandwagon.

Every evening during the NBA Finals, the castle is projecting 'We The North' on its exterior.

Casa Loma will be open late until 10 p.m. in honour of the Raptors.

Tonight, Raptors frenzy will continue elsewhere too, as the team takes on the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the championship finals. 

Lead photo by

Casa Loma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Casa Loma is now cheering on the Toronto Raptors

A Toronto Raptors fan hung a poster of Kawhi Leonard in the Louvre

Toronto's annual Dragon Boat festival might be canceled this year

Toronto Raptors ranked the most valuable sports franchise in Canada

DeMar DeRozan finally speaks about Toronto's epic playoff run

The top 50 rooftop patios in Toronto

Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike for using his Klaw logo

Drake wore a Home Alone hoodie to the NBA Finals and Macaulay Culkin responded