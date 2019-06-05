Casa Loma is now cheering on the Toronto Raptors

Casa Loma is hopping on the Toronto Raptors bandwagon.

Every evening during the NBA Finals, the castle is projecting 'We The North' on its exterior.

Casa Loma will be open late until 10 p.m. in honour of the Raptors.

Tonight, Raptors frenzy will continue elsewhere too, as the team takes on the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the championship finals.