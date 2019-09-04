Casa Loma is transforming into a massive haunted castle for Halloween this year

Halloween isn't too far off — so those of you who just love to be spooked will be glad to know the city's creepiest building will be transformed into a haunted house by the end of the month.

Legends of Horror at Casa Loma, now more-or-less an annual tradition for the castle, will offer visitors a one-hour, two-kilometre self-guided walking tour through portions of the building usually closed off to the public.

The tour will feature all your favourite classic horror figures, and it'll definitely make you jump right out of your skin.

The haunted house arrives at Casa Loma on September 27 and will be open until October 31.

Within that time period, it'll be open every evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. except for September 30, October 1, October 7 and October 8.

American Express Front Of The Line Presale tickets are currently on sale online for $42.83.