Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
casa loma haunted house

Casa Loma is turning into a giant haunted house

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's most regal estate is once again airing out its ghostly affairs as Casa Loma hosts Legends of Horror later this month.

Now becoming a yearly tradition, Legends of Horror will transform the castle into a giant haunted house (although, if you ask the right people, it's always been a spooky spot).

Portions of the house normally closed to the public will be open for tours through a two-kilometre stretch that moves from the lower gardens and deep into the bowels of the famous mansion.

Legends of Horror promises an "immersive theatrical interpretation of all of the classic horror figures" with eerie sets, things popping out, special effects and whatever else is meant to scare the pants off you.

It's all going down from September 28 to Halloween on October 31 with tickets available starting at $40.

Lead photo by

Rami Elborno

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Casa Loma is turning into a giant haunted house

Toronto warned to stop climbing the Scarborough Bluffs

This unreal cliff system near Toronto offers sweeping views of fall

10 incredible hiking trails in and around Toronto

This mountain coaster through a forest is just north of Toronto

These screaming heads in Ontario are a must-visit this fall

The Toronto Air Show thrills high above the CNE

You can explore this incredible glowing tunnel in Ontario