Casa Loma is turning into a giant haunted house

Toronto's most regal estate is once again airing out its ghostly affairs as Casa Loma hosts Legends of Horror later this month.

Now becoming a yearly tradition, Legends of Horror will transform the castle into a giant haunted house (although, if you ask the right people, it's always been a spooky spot).

Portions of the house normally closed to the public will be open for tours through a two-kilometre stretch that moves from the lower gardens and deep into the bowels of the famous mansion.

Legends of Horror promises an "immersive theatrical interpretation of all of the classic horror figures" with eerie sets, things popping out, special effects and whatever else is meant to scare the pants off you.

It's all going down from September 28 to Halloween on October 31 with tickets available starting at $40.