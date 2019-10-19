This is what fall colours look like in Ontario right now

Fall colours in Ontario are at their peak right now so with winter looming ahead, you might want to consider making plans to get out and enjoy nature in all its fiery glory before it inevitably turns into a frigid nightmare.

Here is what fall colours look like across Ontario right now.

Algonquin Park, a favourite of canoers and kayakers, is currently bathed in gold — but the 7,653-square-kilometre park has been seeing increasing leaf fall due to heavy precipitation and winter's steadfast approach, so the glowing hues won't be around for much longer.

Muskoka, arguably Ontario's most popular (and chic) cottage locale, is still transitioning into its full fall form, but nearly three quarters of trees in the area are already exploding into red or orange. Take in the colours from one of the township's many lookout points — or even from a cruise ship.

Just northeast of Toronto, the quaint little region of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen is ablaze this season, with yellow shades on full display.

Known for its waterfalls and hiking trails, many of the trees in Hamilton are still holding onto their green well into the fall.

But Hamilton's Tew's Falls are already in full fall splendour, looking extra beautiful against their colourful backdrop.

While most of the Blue Mountain region is preparing for ski season, you can indulge in some breathtaking autumn views on the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster.

A bit farther east, the Kawartha Lakes area — known for its ice cream —is providing all of the moody fall feels.

While the nation's capital is fittingly showing off all of the beautiful autumn shades Canada is known for.

A hike through Ragged Falls Provincial Park, set in the Algonquin Highlands, would be the perfect seasonal activity to check off before the winter sets in.

Or, take a serene walk through Sherman Falls, which looks to be in the Halloween spirit (though by the time Halloween rolls around, it may be covered in snow.)