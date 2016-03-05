7 adult summer camps near Toronto

Sports & Play
adult summer camp

Adult summer camps near Toronto help you escape from the banality of daily life in the big city for one weekend per year. These lakeside retreats give you the opportunity to don wacky costumes, participate in campfire sing-a-longs and weave friendship bracelets for you best buds. But many of these nostalgic getaways offer open bars and gourmet meals as well.

Here's a round-up of just a few summer camps for adults near Toronto.

Northern Edge

Located in gorgeous Algonquin, this adults camp offers everything you could want for a weekend away. Yoga, fantastic food, cozy beds, ecologically friendly cabins. What else could you need? The camp is open all year, but shines in summertime. 

Zombie Survival Camp

This isn't your typical adult summer camp. Rather, Zombie Survival Camp will train you for the zombie-pocalypse with lessons in hand-to-hand combat, archery, military tactics and bush craft. You'll also have a chance to test your skills during a full day zombie outbreak simulation. Zombie Survival Camp is located in Orillia, and prices vary.
 

Two Islands

Along with traditional camp activities, Two Islands offers acro yoga, paddle boarding and water trampolining. Apparently, eight different chefs make the trip up to Haliburton help cook up haute camp cuisine. Early bird tickets go on sale in spring, and registration starts in June, with the camp running in September.

Jamboree LGBTQ Summer Camp

Each year, the Out & Out Club holds a volunteer-run week-long summer camp for its members—and it's super easy to join. Located in the Haliburton Highlands, this camp runs in late August and features activities such as canoeing, sailing, swimming, a talent show and various land sports.

Canadian Adventure Camp

For over 40 years, Canadian Adventure Camp on Lake Temagami has been giving adults the opportunity to live like a kid during Labour Day weekend. Campers can also choose to stay for a week-long session for a bit more relaxation. Activities here include water skiing, kayaking, rock climbing and surf biking.

Lake Field Music Camp

This spot is a bit of a trek from the city, situated right in Kawartha. But, if you're a music lover looking to meet others and hone your skills, it's the camp for you.You'll spend a week under musical instruction and participating in music-related activities. Who knows—maybe you'll find the other members for your dream band. 

Camp Reset

If you need a break from your phone (and don't we all?), this camp is for you. Fuelled by vegetarian and wholesome meals, you'll spend this trip away from all your electronic devices. You'll head to Haliburton for this digital detox, where you can participate in zipline, poetry slams, dance parties, and more. 

Lead photo by

Jack Nobre. Written by Amy Grief. 

