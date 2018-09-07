This mountain coaster through a forest is just north of Toronto

If you visited the Blue Mountains in the late 90s, you might remember the 'The Great Slide Ride,' a concrete bobsled-like coaster that shot you almost 1,000 metres down the mountain on a tiny plastic sled.

Half thrilling, half terrifying, that iconic ride has just been replaced with a safer, more modern version.

Just two hours North of Toronto in the scenic Blue Mountains is the epic Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster that should be on everyone's bucket list this fall.

The coaster runs along a one-kilometre track that will take you along the breathtaking terrain of the mountain, offering stunning views of the Niagara Escarpment, Georgian Bay, and the changing leaves of Blue Mountain Village.

You have the choice to ride each individual car alone, or with a friend. Since you will operate the vehicle completely on your own, you'll control the speed, which can take you soaring up to 42 km/hour.

The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster operates from 10 - 6 p.m. daily and is only $16 per adult.

Once back on your feet, be sure to check out the equally thrilling nearby spots like caving at Metcalfe Rock, or maybe just chill the day away at a cool Nordic Spa.