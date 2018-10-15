Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 43 minutes ago
Sherman Falls hamilton

This stunning waterfall near Toronto is the perfect fall day trip

Who said that chasing waterfalls was just a summer thing?

Some of Ontario's most breathtaking falls shouldn't be missed just because the weather got a little cooler. I could even argue that they're at their most beautiful right now, with the colours peaking and heavy water flowing.

Sherman Falls, just 45 minutes outside of Toronto in Hamilton, is one of those natural beauties that is best seen in the fall.

This 17-metre high curtain waterfall might not be Hamilton's tallest, but it's definitely one of the most cascading, with several "steps" resembling a massive staircase.

The falls can be accessed via two separate hiking trails, along the Dundas section of the Bruce Trail. The trails are well marked and maintained (even during the winter) and are relatively easy to trek.

What makes Sherman Falls stand out from the rest in the area is the constant flowing water stream, making it the ideal destination year-round for nature lovers. 

Although Sherman Fall is located on private property, the owners of the land are happy to allow the community to enjoy the scenic 40 kilometres of hiking trails around the stunning Dundas Valley. 

There's a paid parking lot ($5/day) located at the head of the trail, with the falls only 450 metres away. After you've finished exploring Sherman Falls, you must check out the nearby Tiffany Falls and Canterbury Falls to complete your epic day trip. 

Nicoli Oz Matthews

