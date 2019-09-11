Sports & Play
bianca andreescu street

Bianca Andreescu is getting a street named after her

It seems Bianca Andreescu is getting at least some of the props she deserves following her huge win against Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. 

Mayor of Mississauga Bonnie Crombie announced earlier today that the tennis champ will officially have a street named after her, and it'll be called Andreescu Way.

The idea has been tossed around a bunch in recent days, but Crombie's tweet is the first indication that it's really happening. 

The announcement is only one small addition to the good news Andreescu's received in the past couple days, on top of a message from Drake, rising to number five in the world in the women's tennis rankings and appearing on The Tonight Show

Crombie also announced she'd present Andreescu with the key to the city just a couple of days ago. 

In addition to all this, there's been chatter of a parade in the athlete's honour, although debate about whether it should take place in Toronto or Mississauga continues. 

Yesterday, Mayor John Tory told the Toronto Star he'd be happy to throw one in the 6ix if she wants it. 

"If she wants a parade in Toronto, there will be a parade in Toronto," he said. 

But he also said he doesn't want to take the glory away from her hometown of Mississauga. 

"I’m not going to wrest her to Toronto. I don’t want it to look like I’m trying to grab her," he added. 

While plans for a parade are still up in the air, at least she's got Andreescu Way and a million other things to show her just how proud Canada is. 

