bianca andreescu

Toronto thinks Bianca Andreescu should get her own victory parade

Bianca Andreescu is the new queen of the North, and many fans feel she's just as deserving of a massive parade as the Toronto Raptors when they won the NBA finals. 

The Mississauga-native is only 19, yet she's the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, and she earned that title by beating the iconic Serena Williams. 

That's no small feat, and many are saying she deserves an appropriately-sized acknowledgement and celebration. 

It's definitely not as though her achievements have gone unnoticed. On Saturday night, the Toronto sign was lit up in gold to celebrate the teen's win. 

And yesterday, the the clock tower in Mississauga was also gold and shiny in her honour. 

Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga, has also said she'll be presenting Andreescu with a key to the city and she'll consider naming a street after her. 

But many feel all this isn't enough — fans in Toronto want a parade. 

And although some are saying it's unusual to throw an entire parade for just one person, others think it's a big enough deal to do just that. 

While fans seem to agree about throwing Andreescu a parade, there does seem to be debate about where exactly it should take place. 

Many feel Toronto is the obvious choice, but others believe it should be in her hometown of Mississauga. 

And some are hoping for a parade outside of Toronto simply for accessibility and safety reasons. 

Although there is currently no concrete plan for a parade, Mississauga officials are apparently considering some kind of rally at Mississauga's Celebration Square. 

But no matter where it goes down, I think it's safe to say most of Canada is hoping for a parade in honour of our new tennis queen. 

US Open

