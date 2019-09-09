Toronto thinks Bianca Andreescu should get her own victory parade

Bianca Andreescu is the new queen of the North, and many fans feel she's just as deserving of a massive parade as the Toronto Raptors when they won the NBA finals.

A day later, let it sink in. Bianca Andreescu's age, her ranking, her opponent, her performance, the event, the setting: There is support for the belief it was Canada's most incredible sporting moment of all time. — Dave Hodge (@davehodge20) September 8, 2019

The Mississauga-native is only 19, yet she's the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, and she earned that title by beating the iconic Serena Williams.

That's no small feat, and many are saying she deserves an appropriately-sized acknowledgement and celebration.

It's definitely not as though her achievements have gone unnoticed. On Saturday night, the Toronto sign was lit up in gold to celebrate the teen's win.

The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019

And yesterday, the the clock tower in Mississauga was also gold and shiny in her honour.

Tonight, we’re lighting the clock tower gold to celebrate @bandreescu_’s historic #USOpen win! #Mississauga is beaming with pride. Looking forward to celebrating and presenting Bianca with a key to the city! #SheTheNorth #SheTheChamp pic.twitter.com/t4Z2smO9xy — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 8, 2019

Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga, has also said she'll be presenting Andreescu with a key to the city and she'll consider naming a street after her.

But many feel all this isn't enough — fans in Toronto want a parade.

What time is the parade to celebrate @Bandreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen2019? Asking for me and my friends and all the powerhouse women athletes who deserve as much attention as all powerhouse male athletes. @TennisCanada am I right? — Veronica (@vnoronha13) September 8, 2019

And although some are saying it's unusual to throw an entire parade for just one person, others think it's a big enough deal to do just that.

People saying we won't have a parade for Bianca Andreescu cuz we've never had a parade for just one person before.

Ummm what about that fat old white guy you throw a parade for every December hmm? — Diedre Park (@TweetsByDre88) September 9, 2019

While fans seem to agree about throwing Andreescu a parade, there does seem to be debate about where exactly it should take place.

Many feel Toronto is the obvious choice, but others believe it should be in her hometown of Mississauga.

She's from Mississauga people Toronto ain't gonna throw her a parade — Cris Micelli (@cris_micelli5) September 9, 2019

And some are hoping for a parade outside of Toronto simply for accessibility and safety reasons.

How about a parade outside of Toronto....so that there is lots of parking and less chance of getting shot🤷‍♂️ — Steve (@StevoCooks) September 8, 2019

Although there is currently no concrete plan for a parade, Mississauga officials are apparently considering some kind of rally at Mississauga's Celebration Square.

But no matter where it goes down, I think it's safe to say most of Canada is hoping for a parade in honour of our new tennis queen.