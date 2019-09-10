Bianca Andreescu says she just wants a shout out from Drake

She may the only Canadian ever to win a US Open championship, but Bianca Andreescu is still a 19-year-old rap fan at heart (and in actual fact).

The record-breaking tennis star, who on Saturday bested Serena Williams to win the first Grand Slam title of her career, kept her victory lap going on Monday evening with an appearance on The Tonight Show.

During her interview, the Mississauga native told host Jimmy Fallon that she's been receiving messages of love and support from all over Canada in recent days.

To the winner goes the NY media tour!



Bianca Andreescu made her rounds on some of the most famous shows on television including @FallonTonight... pic.twitter.com/jIOkJUaMhG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2019

Everyone from Shania Twain to Justin Trudeau has reached out to congratulate the teen athlete since watching her win the U.S. Open women's singles championship for 2019.

One notable omission remains on her list, however, in the form of Drake.

"It's been crazy, I've been feeling all the love from home and I truly appreciate it," said Andreescu to Fallon in a clip shared online by the Tonight Show.

After receiving congrats messages from many of her fellow Canadians, #USOpen Champ @Bandreescu_ hopes for one from Drake #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Qkk3T2lyxS — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 10, 2019

"Is there anyone you haven't heard from yet?" asked the perpetually bemused talk show host.

After a brief pause, Andreescu says "Drizzy" and laughs. "Champagne Papi, I'm waiting for you!"

Fallon, delighted, then calls the Grammy-winning Toronto musician out: "Drake! If you're watching..."

"Don't @ me," jokes Andreescu, implying that a tweet or DM wouldn't be good enough.

Here's to hoping that a belated #SheTheNorth victory parade is in order, because if anyone can make that happen, Drake can. And he should.