Drake finally reached out to Bianca Andreescu and this is what he said

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
bianca drake

The time has finally come. After being called out publicly on The Tonight Show and relentless media coverage, Drake finally congratulated Bianca Andreescu on her win at the U.S. open. 

Andreescu arrived back in Toronto earlier today to talk to Canadian media for the first time since her win, and of course, everyone was dying to know whether the artist had contacted her. 

"I'm actually having a conversation with him, this is unreal," Andreescu said at a press event at York University earlier today before reading the message out loud. 

"Here I am :) Congrats. We are all so proud of you. I've been liking every post with you in it lol I thought you'd see," the 6ix God said to the Queen of the North. 

"Yeah, that was cool," she told reporters after reading the message aloud. "I don't even know what to reply to that."

Although Andreescu has yet to respond, she assured the media she definitely intends to answer eventually and, although it may take her a while, she has no plans to "R-bomb" him permanently. 

