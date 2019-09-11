Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bianca andreescu

Bianca Andreescu is back in Toronto and Drake might have helped with the flight

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bianca Andreescu is finally back in Toronto after a glamorous press tour in the U.S. 

The Mississauga-born tennis champ did a photo shoot at the Top of the Rock, made an appearance on The Tonight Show and spoke on Good Morning America.  

God bless the 6ix

A post shared by Bianca (@biancaandreescu_) on

Then she proceeded to fly home to Toronto in what appears to be a private jet connected to Drake and Lebron James' sports media brand. 

The 19-year-old posted numerous Instagram stories that show her riding in style, and she even thanked The Uninterrupted for the flight in one of the stories. 

drake biancaThe Uninterrupted is Drake and James' sports media brand that promises to showcase athlete-driven storytelling with a focus on those playing for Canadian teams, so clearly the two had something to do with the glitzy flight Andreescu took home. 

drake biancaJust a couple days ago, Andreescu told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon she was anxiously awaiting a shoutout from Drake — so the private jet may be an indication that she finally got what she was waiting for. 

Andreescu is back in town and just spoke to Canadian media in what is her first Canadian public appearance since winning a Grand Slam singles title.

Lead photo by

Bianca Andreescu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Bianca Andreescu is back in Toronto and Drake might have helped with the flight

Bianca Andreescu says she just wants a shout out from Drake

Toronto is devastated that sportscaster Cabbie is leaving TSN

Toronto thinks Bianca Andreescu should get her own victory parade

Bianca Andreescu celebrated US Open victory atop New York skyscraper

Bianca Andreescu makes history as first Canadian to win US Open singles title

Bianca Andreescu is making history at the US Open and Canada is in love

This is what the Toronto Air Show looked like at the CNE this year