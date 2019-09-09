Bianca Andreescu celebrated US Open victory atop New York skyscraper

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu has ample reasons to celebrate.

She was the third Canadian woman in history to reach the U.S. Open, the first Canadian to move on to the U.S. Open singles finals and of course, the first Canadian to win.

She also just rose 10 spots to number five in the world in the women's tennis rankings — she started off the season at number 152.

So yeah, she definitely deserves to celebrate appropriately. And, it seems like she did.

This weekend, Andreescu visited the Top of the Rock during her media tour in New York City to celebrate with her trophies and take some pictures.

On top of her winning trophy, she was also given the US Open Series Breakout Performer award earlier in the season.

She flaunted both during the NYC photo shoot.

Andreescu posted a photo from the shoot on her Instagram with the caption "happy happy," and the breakout star definitely has every reason to be happy.

Andreescu is only 19 years-old, and she's the first teen to win a major since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

"It's so hard to explain in words, but I'm beyond grateful," Andreescu, said after she won the match Saturday. "I worked really hard for this moment."

"This year has been a dream come true and being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend in this sport, is amazing."