Bianca Andreescu is making history at the US Open and Canada is in love

Kawhi Leonard may have left Toronto behind, but Canada has a new champion to stand behind and she's bringing the country together once again. 

Bianca Andreescu, the 19-year-old tennis star from Mississauga, just won the U.S. Open semi-finals against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Canada is as proud as ever. 

She was only the third Canadian woman in history to reach the U.S. Open, and now she'll be the first Canadian ever to move on to the U.S. Open singles finals. 

She'll face off against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams — and it won't be the first time the two battle it out.

Andreescu seems to be on a never-ending winning streak and her grace, determination, talent and poise are what make Canadians love her so much — that, and all the winning of course. 

She seems to have everyone in the country behind her, including Serena Williams fans. 

Even the Prime Minister tweeted his support for the young star. 

Fans of Andreescu have started the hashtag #SheTheNorth, a play on #WeTheNorth which trended in Canada throughout the NBA finals at the beginning of the summer. 

Everyone is loving the new hashtag, calling it one of the best to ever go viral. 

Andreescu is set to play Williams at the U.S. Open finals on Thursday night in New York. Williams has won 101 matches in the stadium where they'll play, so beating her will be no small feat. 

But with all of Canada behind her, there's no telling what she can accomplish.

US Open Tennis

