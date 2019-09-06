Bianca Andreescu is making history at the US Open and Canada is in love
Kawhi Leonard may have left Toronto behind, but Canada has a new champion to stand behind and she's bringing the country together once again.
Bianca Andreescu, the 19-year-old tennis star from Mississauga, just won the U.S. Open semi-finals against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Canada is as proud as ever.
The whole country is rooting for you, @Bandreescu_! #SheTheNorth https://t.co/7RHfa7gOPH— Heather Wilson (@HWilsonAMK) September 6, 2019
She was only the third Canadian woman in history to reach the U.S. Open, and now she'll be the first Canadian ever to move on to the U.S. Open singles finals.
She'll face off against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams — and it won't be the first time the two battle it out.
Serena probably has rackets & tennis dresses older than Bianca, yet here they are. No matter what happens, they’ll always share one of my favourite sports moments of the year. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/YRlxmtDJDS— Tom Harrington (@cbctom) September 6, 2019
Andreescu seems to be on a never-ending winning streak and her grace, determination, talent and poise are what make Canadians love her so much — that, and all the winning of course.
She seems to have everyone in the country behind her, including Serena Williams fans.
I’m a lifelong @serenawilliams fan and would love to see her match Court’s record... but maybe not this Slam. #CountryOverParty let’s go @Bandreescu_ 🇨🇦🇨🇦 #SheTheNorth https://t.co/FWU8mD0Fqr— Kirstine Stewart🙋🏼 (@kirstinestewart) September 6, 2019
Even the Prime Minister tweeted his support for the young star.
You’ll have a whole country with you tomorrow, @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 #SheTheNorth https://t.co/hhYK8cxnuQ— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 6, 2019
Fans of Andreescu have started the hashtag #SheTheNorth, a play on #WeTheNorth which trended in Canada throughout the NBA finals at the beginning of the summer.
My new favourite hashtag is: #SheTheNorth. If Bianca Andreescu wins this Saturday afternoon, I expect as much celebrating across this country as when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship. Getting to the US Open Finals is a big accomplishment for a— Stephen Murdoch (@canadianprguy) September 6, 2019
Canadian tennis player.
Everyone is loving the new hashtag, calling it one of the best to ever go viral.
Thank-you Bianca Andreescu for authoring one of the best stories in recent Canadian sports lore. And thanks for one of the best hashtags ever: #Shethenorth— Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) September 6, 2019
Andreescu is set to play Williams at the U.S. Open finals on Thursday night in New York. Williams has won 101 matches in the stadium where they'll play, so beating her will be no small feat.
But with all of Canada behind her, there's no telling what she can accomplish.
Join the conversation Load comments