Monday is officially We The North Day in Toronto

We The North Day is officially a thing and it's happening on Monday June 17, the same day as the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade any Rally.

Mayor John Tory made it official earlier today when he encouraged "everyone in our city to show our support, pride, love, and appreciation for this incredible team."

That's not an official note to take the day off work or school to mark the occasion but it might be the closest thing we're going to get.