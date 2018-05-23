Toronto's popular indoor obstacle course has a new home

Canada's largest indoor obstacle course is finally getting a new location after their old one was demolished to make room for condos.

They're also fundraising to help turn the 30,000-square-foot warehouse into an even better version of the adult playground we know and love.

Soon to open near Highway 27 and Finch, across the street from Humber College, the new space for Pursuit OCR will be three times bigger than their old location at 444 Dufferin Street.

The new Pursuit, Pursuit OCR 2.0 if you will, promises a bigger obstacle course and a ball pit that's four times larger than before - they're really operating by the moto that bigger is better here.

They're also redesigning their obstacle courses to be "more accessible to different fitness levels and all abilities."

But, and there's always a 'but', they need help to do all this. Currently Pursuit OCR is running an Indiegogo campaign to raise $50,000 to make this space a reality. The campaign currently has one month left to hit its goal.

"We need your help to fund the building of these new things and get open sooner so you can get playing faster! By reaching our goals we can make this place the kind of place that our childhood selves would lose their minds over," reads the campaign site.

"Every dollar we get is going right into construction and purchasing all the parts we need to get you to the starting line. We already have the space and the team. We've got designs in hand and we're ready to build."

Other new things (hopefully) coming include a Super Mario Kart-styled race track, where you can race big trikes round and round, Nerf Wars, Lightsaber battles and a new escape room-type situation called "Call To Arms" where you solve puzzles to escape from a 7,000-square-foot space station.

Not to mention an aquaponics farm — essentially a "living garden" — that's 100 feet long and 10 feet high to help filter the air and produce greens.

According to their Facebook, they're aiming to re-open at this new location late summer or early in the fall.