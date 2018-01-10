The top rock climbing gyms in Toronto

Rock climbing gyms in Toronto are a perfect place for people who want to experience the thrill of scaling a mountain without the actual mountain. Whether you’re going with a big group or braving a solo climb, get snug in your safety harnesses and prepare for an intense full-body workout.

Here are seven gyms you can go rock climbing in Toronto.

This seedy theatre-turned climbing gym in Koreatown boasts some of the highest climbs in the city. A selection of walls from flat to overhang make it an accessible gym for climbers of all levels.

Though not nearly as tall as their original location on Bathurst, this location in Leslieville is still huge. Featuring 25,000 square feet of climbing area, it also has lots of bouldering space, auto belay stations, and courses for beginners.

Prepare for sore arms after a visit to this gym in the Junction Triangle. Specializing in bouldering, which is done on smaller rock formations without harnesses, this little gym will have your grip game on another level.

This Liberty Village gym has the honour of calling itself the very first rock climbing gym in Canada. Open since 1990, Joe Rockhead’s is still one of the best places in the city for climbing aficionados of all levels.

In an attempt to make everything as realistic as possible, this gym in East York is designed with an abundance of gear and textured walls to best replicate real-life climbing. They’re the only gym to have specially designed simulated outdoor rock features and they’ve also got a sky window, meaning lots of natural light.

As part of the sports centre at Downsview Park, True North has enough facilities to spend an entire day here. Not only do they have free WiFi and post-climb lounging couches, this North York gym also has the world’s largest climbable stalactite wall that drops down from the ceiling.

Located in Markham, Hub is primarily a bouldering gym but also features yoga classes and an in-house workout gym for climbers looking to elevate their climb game. They’ve generously added a foam pit to the bottom of their signature dragon-shaped wall, for those who will inevitably fail but don’t want to die in the process.