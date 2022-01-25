Sponsored
Toronto is getting a soaring new condo near nature trails and major cultural attractions

A new condo development in Toronto is set to launch soon, located at one of Toronto's future transit hubs, surrounded by nature, shopping and major cultural attractions.

The Metro Park Condominiums from DBS Developments is coming soon, located just south of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Ave. East.

This transit-oriented community is positioned at the centre point of one of the most infrastructure-intensified locations in Toronto, transitioning from having mostly commercial properties into a vibrant mixed use community which will include thousands of new homes, parks, business and retail space.

The new 37-storey condo will offer 405 units in a range of one, two and three-bedroom suites, as well as urban townhomes, all featuring a modern and contemporary design.

The central location is close to the rich natural ravine system in the Don Valley while still being convenient to retail and culture. 

Cultural sites such as the Ontario Science Centre and Aga Khan Museum are a few steps away. And for those who spend a lot of time outdoors — Charles Sauriol Conservation Area and E.T. Seaton Park are within a short walking distance, along with a golf course, playgrounds and basketball.

Metro Park is minutes away from the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 for access in and out of the city.

It is also next to the currently under construction, Eglinton Crosstown LRT Science Centre Station, scheduled to open later this year, as well as the future Ontario Line, one of Toronto's most significant transit enhancements into the downtown core.

The development launches very soon and those interested can register now.

Renderings via Preston Group

